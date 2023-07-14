Four suspects have been arrested for felony weapon offenses following shooting incidents at Purdum Woods Apartments in the 1500 block of Richmond Boulevard and Woodside Village Apartments in the 1300 block of Piney Forest Road, according to a news release from the Danville Police Department.

Two shooting incidents occurred in Purdum Woods on Tuesday and Thursday. No one was injured in either incident.

Officers also responded around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to Woodside Village to a shots fired call. One individual was found suffering from gunshot wounds. Their injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to police.

Two other individuals showed up separately from Woodside Village to Sovah Health-Danville with gunshot wounds. One of those individuals has non-life threatening injuries, and the other is in critical condition.

This investigation is still active and has led to the seizure of multiple firearms, police reported.

"These incidents are believed to be connected," the release stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911 or contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

Those with information are also encouraged to approach any officer they see, provide information through social media or via email at crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.