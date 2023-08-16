For the second time in a month, a Danville bank was robbed, authorities report.

It was shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday when officers responded to Carter Bank & Trust located at 903 S. Main St., a news release stated.

Officials said a suspect — identified as Kevin Brett Collins, 39, from Tennessee — went up to the counter of the bank.

At the counter, the man "produced a handgun and demanded money," police said.

The suspect then left on a blue motorcycle with an undisclosed amount of cash.

By Wednesday afternoon, the bank remained closed with its parking lot empty.

Collins was arrested Wednesday afternoon in neighboring Rockingham County, North Carolina, after a "brief foot pursuit," Danville police reported.

The suspect was observed walking away from a motorcycle stopped on the shoulder of U.S. 29.

Collins is expected to be extradited to Virginia to face charges of robbery, grand larceny and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

He's currently in Rockingham County Jail for other charges that aren't related to the Danville robbery, police said.

This marks the second robbery at the South Main Street branch in less than a month. A North Carolina man is facing charges in a July 20 robbery there.

Jimmy Nathaniel Brown, 61, of Yanceyville, North Carolina, was captured by the Caswell County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office earlier this month. He was held under a $2 million bond in a Caswell County jail.

Brown was charged in connection with the July robbery. He also was wanted in another bank robbery four days later in Burlington, North Carolina.

In Danville, Brown is facing charges of robbery, threats to bomb or damage buildings and grand larceny, the Danville Police Department reported.

It was shortly before 1 p.m. July 20 when a suspect — wearing a white shirt, ball cap, jeans and COVID-19 mask — robbed the bank in the southern part of Danville. Police said he was driving a white work van that had North Carolina tags.

No other details surrounding the robbery have been released, including what led to the threat to bomb or damage charge.

When asked if police have any idea why the same bank was targeted in only a matter of weeks, Danville Police Department spokesperson Matt Bell told the Register & Bee "it’s coincidental."

Another suspect — Kristian Baldwin, a 36-year-old from Yanceyville, North Carolina — also was charged in the armed robbery of Select Bank in Burlington, North Carolina, on July 24.

Baldwin was arrested July 28 and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. She was taken to the Alamance County, North Carolina, Detention Center and held under a $100,000 bond.

Burlington officials believe that Baldwin was the driver of the vehicle in that robbery after viewing video surveillance around the area of the bank.

Later on Wednesday afternoon, another Carter Bank & Trust some 30 miles away in Roxboro, North Carolina, was a target in another robbery.

Bell confirmed to the Register & Bee that the Roxboro incident isn't related to the Danville robbery.

That robbery occurred at about 2:30 p.m. at the bank located at 823 N. Main St. in Roxboro. There, a suspect enter the bank and passed a note demanding money to a teller, the Roxboro, N.C., Police Department reported.

Authorities said no threats were made and no weapons were displayed.

Police said the suspect was a white man wearing a grey T-shirt and blue/grey shorts. He also had a wide-brim beige hat.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Roxboro police were still searching for that suspect.

Anyone who has information on the latest robbery in Danville is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again; 911; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

In addition, residents may approach any officer they see, use social media, email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.