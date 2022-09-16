Cynder, a specially trained search dog, and handler credited with finding missing Danville woman

A missing Danville woman was located after a more than 5-hour search Thursday thanks to the help of a specially trained dog named Cynder and his handler.

It all started when the family of 62-year-old Naomi Willis reported her missing Thursday morning.

Willis, who police also said may have early stages of dementia, was last seen on the Danville Riverwalk Trail near Dan Daniel Park.

A search quickly launched and enlisted the help of regional and state rescue agencies. At about 2:45 p.m., Willis was found by Cynder, a K9 with the Blue and Gray Search and Rescue Dogs, and his handler.

"The female was located at the water’s edge in the wood line after slipping down a sloped area near the walking trail behind Dan Daniel Park and was in a very dangerous position in the water, unable to get up," Danville Police Department Capt. Steve Richardson told the Register & Bee on Friday morning.

Located in serious condition, she was taken to Sovah Health-Danville. Police have not received updates on her medical condition.

Police credit the K9 and handler — Jeff Setzer — for finding Willis.

"The search and rescue group was not looking for headlines, but we wanted to highlight the officer and K9 so we asked for permission to release the photo and names, all we got permission to release was the first names and the search group's name," Richardson told the Register & Bee.

The Harrisonburg-based group is a nonprofit search and rescue organization. Cynder is certified in "wilderness live find," according to the group's website.

Debbie Thompson, with Blue and Gray Search and Rescue Dogs, confirmed the handler's full name with the Register & Bee on Friday.

She also explained that Cynder is a 6-year-old German shepherd.

"The team started in 1985, we are a 100% volunteer search and rescue team," Thompson wrote in an email to the Register & Bee. "Our dogs are trained to find missing people."

The search lasted 5.5 hours, Richardson said, and included K9s, boats in the river and drones. In addition to the Blue and Gray team and members of the Danville Police Department, organizations involved included Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Fire Department, Blairs Volunteer Rescue Squad, Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department and Campbell County Sheriff's Office K9.

In addition, members of Virginia Emergency Management Center Rescue Teams responded including Angel Search and Rescue, Commonwealth Search and Rescue.

Danville police, while showing appreciation to all who helped Thursday, specifically credited the handler and dog duo.

"Thank you to everyone for the response and assistance in locating Mrs. Willis, but a special recognition goes out to Handler Jeff and his K 9 partner Cynder of Blue and Gray Search and Rescue Dogs, who successfully located Mrs. Willis," authorities wrote in a news release.