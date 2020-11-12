Dan River crest at nearly 30 feet would rival flooding from Tropical Storm Michael

The Dan River is expected to reach a height of nearly 30 feet early Friday morning, which would be the third time this year it has crested above 27 feet.

Heavy and steady rainfall throughout the Dan River Region is sure to close various roads around Danville in the coming hours, and 34 Pittsylvania County roads had at least one section flooded and closed as of 11:20 a.m. Thursday.

Residents can track which roads are closed in real time on the Virginia Department of Transportation website, 511virginia.org.

Danville and the surrounding areas are under a flood watch until 7 p.m. Thursday and under a flood warning until after 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service office based in Blacksburg.

The Dan River was measured at 20.2 feet at 9:45 a.m. Thursday. The weather service projects it to crest overnight at 29.9 feet, which would be the highest level measured since Tropical Storm Michael swelled the river to 30.01 feet in October 2018.

When the Dan River reaches 21 feet, it will close sections of the Riverwalk Trail. Parts of Trade Street are affected at 22.5 feet.