Dan River crest at nearly 30 feet would rival flooding from Tropical Storm Michael

The Dan River is expected to reach a height of nearly 30 feet early Friday morning, which would be the third time this year it has crested above 27 feet.
Heavy and steady rainfall throughout the Dan River Region is sure to close various roads around Danville in the coming hours, and 34 Pittsylvania County roads had at least one section flooded and closed as of 11:20 a.m. Thursday.
Residents can track which roads are closed in real time on the Virginia Department of Transportation website, 511virginia.org.
Danville and the surrounding areas are under a flood watch until 7 p.m. Thursday and under a flood warning until after 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service office based in Blacksburg.
The Dan River was measured at 20.2 feet at 9:45 a.m. Thursday. The weather service projects it to crest overnight at 29.9 feet, which would be the highest level measured since Tropical Storm Michael swelled the river to 30.01 feet in October 2018.
When the Dan River reaches 21 feet, it will close sections of the Riverwalk Trail. Parts of Trade Street are affected at 22.5 feet.
The S-curves along River Street will flood when the river reaches 23 feet. Danville Public Works crews will pump water away from the street to try to keep it open to traffic. If closed, drivers will be directed onto North Main Street and Old Halifax Road.
Also at 23 feet, Goodyear Boulevard will close over Pumpkin Creek. Goodyear Boulevard near Beauford Street will flood at 25.5 feet. Jenny Lane at Goodyear Boulevard floods at 26 feet.
When the river reaches 25 feet, Water Street at Halifax Street and Commerce Street at Trade Street will flood. Park Avenue at Memorial Drive floods at 26 feet. Memorial Drive between Park Avenue and Primrose Place floods at 26.5 feet.
