Dan River doesn't reach record crest, but still floods segments of the city

He added that they closed early on Thursday evening as a precaution, in part because the nearby Trade Street segment had already been closed. He said he was thankful the flooding was not worse by Friday afternoon, and he anticipated business as usual for Friday night.

“This time, we’re much more fortunate that the water didn’t rise higher,” he said. “I don’t see it impacting us [Friday]. I imagine the water will start receding by this evening.”

Drazenovich noted that the river could still increase before the end of Friday but that would mostly just cause more road closings. The flooding of the Riverwalk Trail, and the cleanup that follows, is usually more problematic, he said.

“The closed roads are definitely an inconvenience, but they’re not a catastrophe,” he said. “They don’t create a lot of extra work for us like when the trail gets flooded.”

Over the summer, the city rerouted a section of the Riverwalk Trail to run closer to River Street as opposed to along the river in hopes that it would not be washed away as it was in 2018. Drazenovich said there’s no way of knowing how that new trail, and its new nearby bridge over Fall Creek, handled its first storm, but he presented cautious optimism Friday afternoon.