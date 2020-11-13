Dan River doesn't reach record crest, but still floods segments of the city

The Dan River, even without a record crest on Friday, still managed to stoke awe in the area’s residents as they saw the flooded waterway gush over its normal banks for the third time in 2020.
For much of Thursday, the National Weather Service projected that the river’s crest could reach 29 feet, which would be the highest seen—at its current gauge station — since Tropical Storm Michael in October 2018, when the river reached 30.01 feet. That projection was upped to 32.4 feet late on Thursday, but after the river stayed pretty steady near 25 feet overnight, the NWS dropped its projected crest back to 29.5 feet by 7 p.m. Friday.
By midday Friday, the river was measured at 25.7 feet — a welcomed turn of fortune for many around town.
“They started out, the first prediction was 21, then it was 25, then 28 and then 32, and with each one we got more and more concerned,” said Rick Drazenovich, the director of Danville Public Works. “When it [was projected at] 32, we moved all of our equipment out of our yard along the river because it starts flooding at 28.”
The National Weather Service extended its flood warning for Danville until 1 p.m. Sunday.
Public Works crews worked 12-hour shifts to monitor conditions around the clock from Thursday into Friday. By early Friday evening, road closures around town included Trade Street from Advance Street to the Danville Stadium Cinemas; Goodyear Boulevard from the Danville Expressway to Jenny Lane; one lane of Goodyear Boulevard near Beauford Street; the turn lanes to and from Park Avenue at Memorial Drive; and a section of Water Street.
Because the Dan River was expected to continue its rise slowly, Drazenovich posited that the S-curves in River Street might be closed at some point Friday night as well.
“It’s a shame that we even know this information, but we’ve had so many floods recently that we know which streets go first and which order they go,” Drazenovich said.
The frequency of the floods was not lost on Danville resident Allen Cardwell, who was out with his wife Friday morning to marvel at the river’s height near Main Street Plaza.
The couple used to live in one of the loft apartment buildings near the Crossing at the Dan, but they moved after the flood in February this year because they no longer wanted to worry about the water level.
“It was kind of scary when we lived there,” Cardwell said. “After that first one we started looking for somewhere else to live. I said I didn’t want to keep going through this.”
The parking lot of their old building was severely flooded by Friday morning, bringing up memories of when they had to relocate their cars out of the path of the river’s overflow.
Elsewhere along the river on Friday, the Riverwalk Trail was flooded over from Dan Daniel Memorial Park up to the YMCA and beyond. On the south side of the river, water collected on the wooded walking trails, the apartment building parking lots and in the parking lot outside the Cotton at Riverside Mill restaurant.
At the YMCA, Sports and Wellness Director Gregory Hairston manned the front desk and had a front row seat to the river’s increased flow making the nearby White Mill dam practically invisible. The Riverwalk Trail just outside was also underwater.
Hairston said the YMCA is elevated enough from the flood’s path that the administration usually does not worry much about it. They do, however, block off sections of the parking lot, which is less elevated, in case water finds its way there.
“It’s never scary for us because we have a 12-foot retaining wall. We’re well above the water,” Hairston said. “It’s just another day coming to work for us. Some of the members like looking at it through the upstairs window and watching the debris and trees and everything float down. It’s just another day. We’re not worried at all.”
Further upstream, Justin Meadows prepared for the day at 2 Witches Winery & Brewing Company. The river had already overtaken the Riverwalk Trail segment near the drinkery’s outdoor area, and some of the lawn had some pooled water. But overall, the brewer said, the river’s toll had not yet been as significant as previous floodings, when water passed the grape vines and edged up against the concrete patio.
“We’re fortunate enough that our building is high enough up off the ground, so we don’t worry about the indoors,” Meadows said.
He added that they closed early on Thursday evening as a precaution, in part because the nearby Trade Street segment had already been closed. He said he was thankful the flooding was not worse by Friday afternoon, and he anticipated business as usual for Friday night.
“This time, we’re much more fortunate that the water didn’t rise higher,” he said. “I don’t see it impacting us [Friday]. I imagine the water will start receding by this evening.”
Drazenovich noted that the river could still increase before the end of Friday but that would mostly just cause more road closings. The flooding of the Riverwalk Trail, and the cleanup that follows, is usually more problematic, he said.
“The closed roads are definitely an inconvenience, but they’re not a catastrophe,” he said. “They don’t create a lot of extra work for us like when the trail gets flooded.”
Over the summer, the city rerouted a section of the Riverwalk Trail to run closer to River Street as opposed to along the river in hopes that it would not be washed away as it was in 2018. Drazenovich said there’s no way of knowing how that new trail, and its new nearby bridge over Fall Creek, handled its first storm, but he presented cautious optimism Friday afternoon.
“I don’t think we’ll be damaged near like what we were last time with the whole section, the whole 400 feet of trail, got washed out,” he said. “We’re pretty satisfied with it, and we hope it’ll solve one of the long-term problems.”
Ultimately, Drazenovich was grateful the city did not see the Dan River rise above 32 feet. He said his crews might have learned about more flood-prone roads in that event, but businesses and buildings along the river would have fared much worse than they already have.
“We’re not sure if it would have gone up to 32, what other things would have occurred,” he said. “We haven’t ever seen that level.”
