Tervon Glass got to experience a rare opportunity to travel to a major city and compete in his favorite sport.

The 13-year-old Dan River Middle School student participated in the All-American Bowl National Championship in Dallas last month. Glass was part of an all-star football team representing the best players in North Carolina.

"It was great," said the 6-foot-one-inch, 280 pound Glass. "It was like a once-in-a-lifetime experience. That was my first time playing travel football."

His Mom, Tamara Poole, is one proud mother.

"It was exciting to see him on TV and him getting experience from the next level," Poole said. "It was very challenging for him."

The football bowl is a competition among dozens of all-star teams from various states. Glass, a native of Danville who lived in Concord, North Carolina, has been back in the Danville area for about a year, Poole said.

The event took place Jan. 13-16, with teams competing in age brackets. The games were broadcasted nationally via live-stream on D1 Nation Sports Network.

Glass's North Carolina team played five games during that weekend — two each on Saturday and Sunday, and the final championship game the following Monday. His team won all four weekend games before losing the last one Monday, Glass said.

His team also included his 13-year-old Dan River Middle School classmate Stanford Lipscomb, Glass pointed out.

Glass's football-playing experience in North Carolina and his mentors, Al Covington and Jeff Williams, enabled him to connect with the all-star team.

The first thing Covington noticed about Glass was his dedication, and he never missed practice.

"It was God's will," Covington said when asked what compelled him to take Glass under his wing. "It was all about [Glass] becoming a better kid, a better student-athlete. He had heart and drive."

Competing in a faraway city wasn't the only first for Glass last month. He also flew for the first time in his life, from Raleigh-Durham International Airport in North Carolina to Dallas. The flight was about four hours, he said.

"It was good, but I was mostly asleep the whole time," Glass said of his experience on the plane.

From his participation in the bowl and in football, Glass is learning discipline, how to be a leader and how to control his emotions, Poole said.

"Through it, he's learning sportsmanship," she said. "He's a humble, great, awesome person."

Covington, whose nickname is "Coach Bam-Bam," especially provides a role model for Glass. A 1982 graduate of George Washington High School, Covington played football for the University of Maryland, where he was a two-time defensive back of the year, he said.

He and Williams coach and mentor youths in football and hope to start their own nonprofit with that purpose, Covington said.

"The whole goal is to prepare kids for high school," he said. "We do this independently. The whole program is to sponsor young kids that need player development and education."

Though only 13, Glass is already something of a veteran when it comes to youth football. He started playing flag football at 5 before moving on to tackle football a few years later.

Glass plays both offense and defense, switching between right guard and nose guard. He said he prefers defense.

"I like tackling people," he said. "I feel like there's more contact."

An ambitious player, he hopes to make it to the pros one day.

He doesn't have a favorite pro football team, but he watches the games to help enhance his performance.

"I just watch football to learn," Glass said, adding that he is trying to pick up pointers. "I still have to work on some of my stances and bull rushing."

A bull rush occurs when a defensive player rushes at an offensive lineman protecting the quarterback.

Glass, who is already more than 6 feet tall and nearly 300 pounds, gets plenty of attention from his classmates due to his size. Much of it can be attributed to envy.

"They're asking me to donate some height," he said.

Alluding to his large size and easy-going demeanor, Poole called her son a "humble bear." Glass does not deny the characterization.

"I am nice unless you make me mad," he said.

To stay in shape for football, he works out. So far, he can bench 185 pounds.

If his goal to be a professional football player doesn't pan out, Glass has a backup career option.

"If football doesn't go the right way, I'd like to be in law enforcement," he said. Glass wants to catch bad guys and protect his hometown from crime, he added.