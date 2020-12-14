Dan River Region could expect mixed bag of snow, sleet, freezing rain Wednesday

Danville can anticipate about an inch of precipitation Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.

"We're expecting some wintry mix for the Wednesday forecast," said Ken Kostura, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

There is a 45% chance of sleet and snow along the North Carolina border overnight Tuesday, with freezing rain and snow expected Wednesday, Kostura said.

Lows are expected to drop into the upper 20s Tuesday night, with highs to be in the mid- to upper-30s Wednesday, Kostura said.

Warmer weather will likely settle in by Wednesday evening, with precipitation turning back to rain, he said.

City officials held a planning meeting Monday on how to prepare for the expected weather, said Danville Public Works Director Rick Drazenovich.

"We're topping off our brine tanks and we're going to fill them up before the storm tomorrow morning," Drazenovich said Monday.

Brine is made by running water through rock salt to produce a solution of 23% saltwater. When it's spread on the roads, the solution dries and adheres to the road to prevent ice from forming.