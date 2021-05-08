Dan River Region daughter, mother and aunt celebrating college graduations together

“I work with the elderly and disabled community to transition them from the hospital back into the community to reduce hospital readmission rates,” she explained.

In her work she helps arrange such necessities as wheelchair ramps, the delivery of meals and medical education. She eventually would like to get into training and educating the community on health issues.

Maxine will earn a master’s degree in psychology with a focus on cultural psychology.

“When Wendy has an idea, it trickles down to me, so when she said she was going back to school, I said, ‘You know what I’m getting older, so I’m going to school too,’” Maxine said.

She currently works as an adoption counselor, supporting and training families during the adoption process.

In the future, she would like to focus more on diversity, equity and inclusion.

“I want to educate people on the importance of cultural competency regarding foster care and adoption as well as in the community to build the gap of diversity, equity and inclusion,” she said.

Wendy and Maxine’s graduations will be virtual, but Kameron’s will be in-person.

A journey for everyone