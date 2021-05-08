Dan River Region daughter, mother and aunt celebrating college graduations together

Mother’s Day is not the only reason one local family has to celebrate the love and support moms give their children.
Mother Wendy Morris and her daughter, Kameron Morris, will both be graduating from college. Wendy graduates May 22 with a master’s degree and Kameron two days before with a bachelor’s degree.
But, wait, there’s more. Wendy’s sister, Maxine Petty, will also be graduating with a master’s degree.
All three are high school graduates of Dan River High School.
They credit their mothers for helping their dreams come true.
Kameron, 22, will graduate on May 20, from the University of Lynchburg with a bachelor’s degree in health promotions.
Originally she wanted to go into physical therapy but changed her choice of major four times since beginning college.
“I wanted to be like my mom and be a mentor to others,” she said. “My mom was nothing less than inspiration to me. She pushed me through thick and thin and also showed me there’s no excuse for limiting yourself.”
She called her college experience “amazing” and said she learned a lot both academically and personally.
“I can go in various directions with my degree, such as in a medical or business setting,” she said. “It gives me tons of choices to promote health awareness and education.”
'You got this'
Wendy is an only child and her mother and aunt are the only children of their parents, whom they credit for their accomplishments. Their mother and father, Mac and Edith Petty, live within 5 miles of their children and stay in constant contact.
Edith, now 65, graduated from Norfolk State University with a bachelor’s degree in 2011.
“Our mother will nip negative talk about ourselves in the bud. She is our greatest motivator,” Maxine said.
Wendy said their mother often tells them to “Pray about it, trust God and you got this.”
Master’s degrees together
Wendy and Maxine are both graduating from Northcentral University, an online school in California.
Wendy will earn a degree in health psychology. She previously earned a bachelor’s from Liberty University in 2011 in psychology and Christian counseling.
“I literally woke up one July morning in 2019 and said, ‘I’m going back to school. So I called, enrolled and started a week later,” she said.
What she has learned has already helped in her job as a regional transitional coordinator with Virginia Premier, a health insurance company, she said.
“I work with the elderly and disabled community to transition them from the hospital back into the community to reduce hospital readmission rates,” she explained.
In her work she helps arrange such necessities as wheelchair ramps, the delivery of meals and medical education. She eventually would like to get into training and educating the community on health issues.
Maxine will earn a master’s degree in psychology with a focus on cultural psychology.
“When Wendy has an idea, it trickles down to me, so when she said she was going back to school, I said, ‘You know what I’m getting older, so I’m going to school too,’” Maxine said.
She currently works as an adoption counselor, supporting and training families during the adoption process.
In the future, she would like to focus more on diversity, equity and inclusion.
“I want to educate people on the importance of cultural competency regarding foster care and adoption as well as in the community to build the gap of diversity, equity and inclusion,” she said.
Wendy and Maxine’s graduations will be virtual, but Kameron’s will be in-person.
A journey for everyone
Wendy said going to college at the same time has been “a journey for all of us.”
“We’ve always been a village, but during this pandemic, it’s been crazy,” she said. “I’ve worked full-time, got Kameron through school and did my schoolwork. Plus, I had surgery. When I was crying and tearing my hair out, I called my sister. My family was always available to me.”
Maxine said that their family is “all we have.”
“Even in the midst of isolation, we were present and were in constant contact,” she said. “If one of us wins, we all win. You hold tight and support one another.”
Wendy said that their parents are extremely proud of all of them.
To celebrate, the family is having a cookout at Ballou Park after graduation with their family and a few friends.
After that, Kam will begin a master’s program at Northcentral University in educational psychology.
“As a mother, I am extremely proud of her,” Wendy said. “As a single mother, I was able to beat the odds. I’m not supposed to be here.”
Kameron, who said she doesn’t take anything for granted, said, “These ladies are my greatest inspiration.”
