Dan River Region food banks see drop in need attributed to expanded government benefits

"Food requests went up when the pandemic hit, but far fewer people were coming in to eat," he said. "They were getting food to go."

Before the pandemic, about 120 to 150 people came in to eat per day. That figure dropped to about 60 to 80 just after the onset of COVID-19, but has not crept up to 80 to 115 people per day, Hodges said.

Food donations have remained consistent, he said.

God's Pit Crew, which provides food, toiletries and other assistance locally and to communities across the nation following disasters, has seen an increase in demand for assistance every year, said executive director Randy Johnson.

"We responded to 13 major disasters this year, which is just crazy," Johnson said. "We've distributed more product this year, locally and regionally, than ever before."

He said he was not sure what has been driving the rising demand, but mentioned the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as a possibility.

God's Pit Crew serves about 50 local agencies through its local distribution program every other week, according to figures provided by the group.

Since Jan. 1, the group has distributed about 2.6 million pounds of products — worth about $2.7 million — locally.

Financial donations to the group "have been down some, but we are thankful that we are holding steady," Johnson said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.