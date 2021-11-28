Dan River Region food banks see drop in need attributed to expanded government benefits

The executive director of God's Storehouse has seen a 20% decline in the number of households seeking food assistance since 2019.
A little extra help from the government for those in need has played at least a partial role in that drop.
"People don't need to come to us, which is great," said God's Storehouse executive director Karen Harris.
As part of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan Act, working families with couples making up to to $150,000 per year and those with a single parent earning up to $112,500 are eligible for the full child tax credit, which was increased.
The credit rose from $2,000 per child to $3,000 for children older than 6, and from $2,000 to $3,600 per child younger than 6. Also, the age limit for children was raised from 16 to 17.
Most families have been receiving monthly payments this year, instead of having to wait for a lump sum when they file their tax returns next year.
In addition, a small increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits — commonly referred to as "food stamps" — also went into effect on Oct. 1 for recipients.
In an average year, God's Storehouse usually gives out about 900,000 pounds of food to about 4,400 households, Harris said.
Though food donations to the group go up this time of year for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season, they are a little lower overall than years past due to lingering COVID-19 concerns, Harris said.
"People are still hesitant about COVID," she said. "People don't want to get out or go to the grocery store. They're not going to places where they could take the food [to be donated]."
However, God's Storehouse did receive 3,367 pounds of food recently from a food drive held by Tunstall High School, as well as more than 11,000 pounds of food from a food-donation competition held by Averett University, Harris said.
Faith groups and schools usually do more food drives around November and December, she said.
Another reduction
At the Northern Pittsylvania County Food Center in Gretna, a combination of the COVID-19 and increased government help is likely contributing to a reduction in food distribution there, said President Kimberly Layne.
In a typical year, the center will see fewer people seeking help in the summer months due to residents eating more food from their gardens, only to have more requests beginning in October when the weather becomes colder, Layne said. But that pattern did not emerge this year or in 2020.
"That number went down in October," Layne said.
Before COVID, the group would give out food to about 200 households during that month. But this October, food was provided to just 116 households, including 213 individuals, she said.
"Never have our numbers been this low," Layne said, adding that they have been less over the last year.
The Northern Pittsylvania County Food Center, which splintered off from God's Storehouse, officially started in 1997, Layne said. The group serves the upper part of Pittsylvania County from Tightsqueeze to Campbell County, east to Halifax County and west to Henry County.
As for donations, they have remained about the same, she said.
"People are continuing to be generous," Layne said.
Increase elsewhere
However, other groups are seeing an increase in requests for help.
"Our food assistance has been going up," said Danville Salvation Army Lt. Antonio Hodges.
The number of folks seeking help has gone up at least 20% since last year, Hodges said. The increase has happened since the expiration of enhanced unemployment benefits on Sept. 1, he said.
Also, more people have been coming to the Salvation Army's daily feedings at its Henry Street headquarters since the COVID-19 vaccine became available. That has made people less wary of venturing over, he said.
"Food requests went up when the pandemic hit, but far fewer people were coming in to eat," he said. "They were getting food to go."
Before the pandemic, about 120 to 150 people came in to eat per day. That figure dropped to about 60 to 80 just after the onset of COVID-19, but has not crept up to 80 to 115 people per day, Hodges said.
Food donations have remained consistent, he said.
God's Pit Crew, which provides food, toiletries and other assistance locally and to communities across the nation following disasters, has seen an increase in demand for assistance every year, said executive director Randy Johnson.
"We responded to 13 major disasters this year, which is just crazy," Johnson said. "We've distributed more product this year, locally and regionally, than ever before."
He said he was not sure what has been driving the rising demand, but mentioned the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as a possibility.
God's Pit Crew serves about 50 local agencies through its local distribution program every other week, according to figures provided by the group.
Since Jan. 1, the group has distributed about 2.6 million pounds of products — worth about $2.7 million — locally.
Financial donations to the group "have been down some, but we are thankful that we are holding steady," Johnson said.