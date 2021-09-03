Dan River Region health leaders worry Labor Day gatherings may add fuel to virus flames

Labor Day, with its traditional backyard celebrations signaling the setting sun for summer, may bring an unwelcomed guest to the festivities: the delta variant.
In a blunt warning, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging unvaccinated people not to travel this holiday weekend with the altered version of the novel coronavirus still strongly circulating. The federal agency also said even those fully vaccinated need to weigh the risks when considering mingling about with others.
Dan River Region health leaders are worried the increased social interaction could add fuel to the already fiery spread of COVID-19 where the average daily caseloads are at levels not seen since February.
"Given the rapid spread of the delta variant, there are significant concerns about Labor Day gatherings further contributing to the rising number of cases we are seeing in our area and across the region," Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer with Sovah Health, told the Register & Bee this week.
She noted a concerning upward trajectory of COVID-19 patients — 30 as of Wednesday — in the Danville hospital. Compared to last year, those being admitted are younger and more likely to need to be placed in the intensive care unit almost immediately.
That's because the vaccination rate is far higher among the older population. In Danville and Pittsylvania County, less thing one-third of residents ages 18-24 are fully vaccinated, compared to nearly 70% of those in the 65-84 age range.
The overwhelming majority of patients hospitalizations are unvaccinated.
Sovah Health urges vigilance by residents in the form of masking wearing, social distancing and frequent hand washing. Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, echoes that advice in what he refers to as the "three Ws" given the highly transmissible variant.
"Indoor activities with those not living with you are best protected by masking to the extent feasible," Spillman said.
Without an emergency order in place, there's no statewide limit for gatherings or face coverings. However, based on CDC guidance, everyone in Danville and Pittsylvania County should be masked up when indoor settings.
Every locality in Virginia — and about 95% of the entire country — is listed as a high-risk zone for COVID-19 spread.
A mix of vaccinated and unvaccinated people in large group — in close proximity without masks — are exposed to a higher risk, no matter what the activity, Gunn-Nolan explained.
"Small, outdoor family gatherings where everyone is fully vaccinated are preferred," she said.