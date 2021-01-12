Dan River Region health providers see benefits of insulin price cap

Without negotiated discounts or rebates at local pharmacies, long-acting insulin can range from $203 to $500 per month, with rapid-acting insulin costing $90 to $500, according to average figures provided by Gravely. Mixed insulin, including a blend of long-acting and rapid, can be from $74 to $264 per month.

Expenses can become even more astronomical when a patient has to take more than one type of insulin per month, Demke pointed out.

"Some patients require one type of insulin and some require two types," Gravely said. "Many are on multiple vials per month."

Also, patients are likely to be on additional medications for other conditions besides diabetes, said Dr. Gary Miller, a cardiologist and Danville City Councilman.

"Most of these people are not just on insulin," Miller said. "They're on multiple medications."

Prohibitive out-of-pocket costs have made it difficult for diabetes patients to stick to a treatment plan, Gravely said.

Some diabetes patients who can't afford to pay exorbitant costs for insulin in the United States travel to Canada to buy it there, where it's much cheaper, Demke said.

