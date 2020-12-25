Dan River Region officials anticipate all CARES Act funds to be spent by next week's deadline

The deadline is quickly nearing for Danville and Pittsylvania County to use their respective pools of federally allocated money meant to provide assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act — CARES Act — provided financial relief to localities across the country to help pay for items or projects that would help stave off the effects of the health crisis. The primary caveat of the relief plan, though, was that all funds needed to be spent before the end of the calendar year.
Officials in both Danville and Pittsylvania County say that shouldn’t be an issue.
“We will not be returning any funds to the federal government,” Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman said last week. “We have been able to obligate all of them before the end of the deadline for eligible purchases. We don’t anticipate sending back any dollars.”
In Danville, the mindset is similar.
“I don’t anticipate any problem spending it all,” Director of Finance Michael Adkins said.
During a Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors Finance Committee meeting in mid-November, the board saw a breakdown of how roughly $10.53 million had been spent or earmarked within the county.
The public safety (over $6 million) and education ($2.7 million) sectors received, or were the intended recipients of, 84% of the county’s CARES Act funds. The remainder of the funds were allocated toward technology, infrastructure/services, personnel and individual towns.
Nicholas Morris, the project manager for the county, is particularly excited about the remodeling of the auditorium at the school board building, which will serve as a meeting space for all of the county’s boards and various committees. With enhancements in audio and visual technology making future live streams more user-friendly for viewers, Morris anticipates the public being more informed.
“How do you keep citizens engaged? You make it accessible for them to participate,” Morris said. “That’s what we’ve got set up to do when we complete the auditorium.”
Further, Morris spoke highly of the investment in touchless faucets and fixtures, automatic doors and glass partitions in several areas of the county’s government buildings and offices.
All told, he believes the federal funds went to worthwhile causes around the county.
“In the face of a tough situation for the country, the ability to have the funds to respond appropriately is definitely a huge plus,” he said.
Smitherman joined him in that line of thinking, saying the circumstances through which the funds were received were not ideal, but the county would have needed several years to make a similar financial investment in the upgrades made this year alone.
“The county was able to make major advancements in technology, in building upgrades and advance our capabilities tremendously because of these funds,” he said. “The good news is the significant majority of the investments are durable, so their shelf life is far beyond the coronavirus event, so we’ll benefit from these investments in some cases for decades.”
In Danville, Adkins said the city had spent roughly $6.6 million of its $7 million received through the CARES Act.
He didn’t foresee any last-minute purchases, but he said any residual amount will likely go toward offsetting salaries for public safety workers, like police officers or firefighters.
“If we have a few thousand dollars left over, we can apply it against our public safety personnel costs,” he said. “One way or another we will try to spend it all. I think that’s pretty doable.”
Some of the city’s original CARES Act funds went toward helping utilities customers with delinquent bills. Adkins said the city received an additional $456,000 this month from the state government that can only be used for utilities customers who need help paying their bills.
That money cannot be spent elsewhere, and it’s likely some of it will have to be returned, Adkins said.
“It’s really going to depend on how many people come in and qualify and get assistance from that between now and the end of the month,” Adkins said. “I don’t anticipate spending it all because it’s a large amount of money. … Because it’s only useful for utility customers, I don’t think the demand for it is going to be enough to use it all.”
Danville Utilities has sent notifications through the mail to all customers with an overdue balance alerting them to the availability of this money. There is also a post about it on the Danville Utilities Facebook page.