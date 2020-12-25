Dan River Region officials anticipate all CARES Act funds to be spent by next week's deadline

In Danville, Adkins said the city had spent roughly $6.6 million of its $7 million received through the CARES Act.

He didn’t foresee any last-minute purchases, but he said any residual amount will likely go toward offsetting salaries for public safety workers, like police officers or firefighters.

“If we have a few thousand dollars left over, we can apply it against our public safety personnel costs,” he said. “One way or another we will try to spend it all. I think that’s pretty doable.”

Some of the city’s original CARES Act funds went toward helping utilities customers with delinquent bills. Adkins said the city received an additional $456,000 this month from the state government that can only be used for utilities customers who need help paying their bills.

That money cannot be spent elsewhere, and it’s likely some of it will have to be returned, Adkins said.

“It’s really going to depend on how many people come in and qualify and get assistance from that between now and the end of the month,” Adkins said. “I don’t anticipate spending it all because it’s a large amount of money. … Because it’s only useful for utility customers, I don’t think the demand for it is going to be enough to use it all.”