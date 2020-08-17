Dan River Region parents split on decision to start schools in virtual mode

Parents in Pittsylvania County thought for most of the summer that their children would attend school in person, before the school division reversed course and last week approved a virtual start.
The late switch left many families scrambling.
“I was not pleased with the abruptness of the change. I would have liked more notice on that,” said Libby Boon, a mother of three students at Chatham High School students and one at Chatham Middle School.
She said a new printer had been on the back burner for a while, but now the family needs a new one immediately.
“We were not prepared last week for that,” Boon said.
After much deliberation during the summer months, public school officials in both Danville and Pittsylvania County have elected to start their academic years virtually on Aug. 24.
Danville Public Schools will begin with at least nine weeks of remote learning, while Pittsylvania County Schools will start with at least two weeks of virtual instruction and lean on local COVID-19 data trends to make a decision about whether to extend that period or welcome students back into classrooms.
Both of these plans were approved this month, but parents throughout the Dan River Region have been harboring concerns for months now about what school supplies to buy, what work schedules to alter and what child care to arrange, among many other logistics.
Janell Bradley, a mother with one child at the elementary, middle and high school level in the county, said the family has chosen to buy two new laptops so that each child has a work platform when accounting also for the Chromebook provided by the school district.
“It was not an expense we were planning, which was also part of the shock,” she said.
Both Bradley and Boon both said they would have liked for their children to be able to return to in-person learning. They cited socialization and a more engaging learning environment as their main reasons.
“I am frustrated as a parent only because I feel like they are not going to receive the education they deserve,” Boon said of her children. “I would like to think that our educators are equipped to deal with the virtual teaching, online teaching, but I do not believe that is the case. It has not been proven to me thus far.”
Michelle Carlsen, who teaches fourth grade at Gibson Elementary in the city, has a daughter and a step-daughter attending Chatham Middle and Chatham High, respectively. She, too, would have liked the option to send them back to in-person learning right away.
“Both of our daughters are very social people, one being 16 and the other being almost a teenager,” Carlsen said, “so we feel like they really need that social aspect in their life. That’s been missing in their life the last five or six months.”
Still, for some parents, the concern over health and safety takes precedence over anything else, and that has colored how they view the reopening options.
“My youngest begged me to not make him go to school. He’s afraid of getting sick,” said Mary Elliott, the mother of three sons — two attend Chatham High and another attends Chatham Middle.
If and when schools do offer in-person learning again, Elliott believes her two older sons will want to go back while her youngest will want to continue his education from home.
“We talked about it, but personally as a mom, I didn’t want my kids to go, period,” she said. “I’m just afraid. I don’t think it’s worth risking their life or their health.”
She also doesn’t want to force her children into a learning environment they’d be uncomfortable with.
“If he’s there and he’s very anxious and worried, he’s not going to learn,” Elliott said, while adding that reopening schools also puts teachers and staff members at risk of getting sick, and she doesn’t want that either.
Rahman Hairston’s son will be a senior at George Washington High School in the city, and though he’s sure his son would rather be with his friends, “he knows you’ve got to be safe at this time.”
Hairston said the virtual start is probably the smartest decision given the circumstances.
“I wish that they could [be back in person], but I’m glad that they’re not,” he said. “I know some kids do better with hands-on learning, but right now I think it’s good to just be safe and see how things go.”
Ronella Daniel echoed the same sentiment. She’d rather be safe than sorry, so she’ll be keeping her daughter, who is entering the first grade at a school in the city, at home for at least the entire first semester.
“That’s not because I don’t want her to go back,” she said. “It’s simply because I have the opportunity to stay home with her.”
Daniel said her daughter also wanted to stay home after learning about the COVID-19 precautions. Daniel added that the district asking for a second-quarter decision — whether a child would stay at home or attend the school — before the education year even started puts parents in a tough position.
“It’s a big decision and time commitment to make so far ahead of time,” she said, “but I understand their need to plan too.”
Another Danville Public Schools parent, Carrie Syvanthong, also weighed that decision heavily. She ultimately decided that her son at Forest Hills Elementary and daughter at Bonner Middle would return to school when it was deemed safe to do so.
“Until we actually turned in that [registration form], I went just back and forth because you do also worry about the health aspects of it, obviously,” she said. “But I just feel like my kids are also at an age where they understand, they can social distance, they will wear the masks appropriately. I think when it’s safe, it’ll be OK for them.”
Among parents in the region, the opinion is split on whether or not teachers will be able to adequately reach all of their students in a virtual learning environment. Some skepticism dates back to how the process worked in the spring.
“There was no learning that went on from March, April, May, nothing, not in my house,” Boon said. “It happened too fast, and the teachers weren’t prepared for it. The children certainly weren’t prepared.”
Other parents are worried about the lack of a classroom atmosphere that promotes discussion and group learning.
“A lot of times when the teacher is teaching a lesson, someone may ask a question and they can get more detail and they can learn more from that,” Bradley said. “Mostly I’m just worried about not being able to help them as much as all three of them need to be able to get all their schoolwork done to a good level.”
Other parents believe, ultimately, that teachers will still be able to help children learn regardless of the educational set-up.
“I know the teachers, and they’ve been working very hard,” Elliott said. “I’m confident they’ll give us what we need.”
