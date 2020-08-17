Dan River Region parents split on decision to start schools in virtual mode

Janell Bradley, a mother with one child at the elementary, middle and high school level in the county, said the family has chosen to buy two new laptops so that each child has a work platform when accounting also for the Chromebook provided by the school district.

“It was not an expense we were planning, which was also part of the shock,” she said.

Both Bradley and Boon both said they would have liked for their children to be able to return to in-person learning. They cited socialization and a more engaging learning environment as their main reasons.

“I am frustrated as a parent only because I feel like they are not going to receive the education they deserve,” Boon said of her children. “I would like to think that our educators are equipped to deal with the virtual teaching, online teaching, but I do not believe that is the case. It has not been proven to me thus far.”

Michelle Carlsen, who teaches fourth grade at Gibson Elementary in the city, has a daughter and a step-daughter attending Chatham Middle and Chatham High, respectively. She, too, would have liked the option to send them back to in-person learning right away.