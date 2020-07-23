Dan River Region private schools lean heavily toward in-person instruction five days a week

Connell wrote that Chatham Hall has a similar plan to test all students when they arrive in a phased move-in process between Aug. 23-30. Students will be housed in single rooms initially until a negative test is produced. Any student needing to quarantine following a positive test will be able to do so in one of two campus houses that have been left empty for this year.

Connell was not able to confirm what sort of in-person or virtual learning options would be available once students arrived on campus.

At Westover Christian Academy, Cline said the administration has not yet made a virtual learning option available for the upcoming school year, though it does have an idea of how it would function.

“What we’re trying to do now is talk to parents and find out how big a need that is,” he said.

As far as the in-person schooling is concerned, Cline said their particular school has been lucky in that it has been able to open up previously unused classrooms to create more socially distanced learning space. Two classes per grade will be capped at 15 students, helping keep small groups together and away from other groups.

“There are a lot of disadvantages to being a small school,” Cline said, “but this is one time when being a small school is an advantage.”

Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.

