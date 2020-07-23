Dan River Region private schools lean heavily toward in-person instruction five days a week

As the Dan River Region’s private schools prepare to open for the fall, they are seemingly in agreement that in-person instruction is the best course of action even as the country continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.
According to school administrators, reopening schools five days a week follows the desires of most, but certainly not all, parents. Further, the decision allows children to continue to benefit from the learning environment and campus culture afforded by these selective schools.
“We’re also working real hard to do a thorough job of communications [with parents] so they know what a typical school day will look like,” said John Cline, administrator at Westover Christian Academy in Danville. “It’s going to be a lot different, but we believe having students in school is the best academics that you can get.”
The mindset is similar at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, which sent a news release last week to students’ families detailing the plans of reopening as scheduled.
“We know our cadets will achieve greater academic success with in-person instruction,” the statement, signed by Hargrave President Michael Brown, read in part.
This decision comes in spite of the growing number of coronavirus cases reported in Pittsylvania County, which has seen 10 days in July with at least seven new cases.
“Our sense has been that, and part of our message quite frankly has been that, we’re in a rural, safe environment that’s had minimal impact, and we think that’s a positive thing for us,” said Wesley McClure, Hargrave’s director of admissions. “A lot of families are in more challenging areas, so the opportunity to send your kid to a rural, safe, somewhat isolated environment is actually a good thing. For a lot of our families, they feel like that’s a positive, and they expect that their child’s safety will be prioritized and that we’ll apply common sense.”
Hargrave, Westover, Sacred Heart Catholic School in Danville and Chatham Hall, an all-girls private school in Chatham, all have plans in place for socially distanced learning environments and common spaces, in addition to mask protocols for students and teachers.
Chatham Hall, like Hargrave, houses many students on campus and will be increasing cleaning and sanitizing efforts throughout the school year in accordance with guidelines and recommendations from state and national agencies.
“We remain optimistic that we will be able to welcome our students to campus safely,” Rector/Head of School Rachel Connell wrote in an email.
Coronavirus cases are growing in Danville as well — with seven days this month with nine or more — but the consensus among parents, at least according to administrators, seems to be that in-person learning is the preferred method.
Kira Kania, principal at Sacred Heart, said only 10% of families for the roughly 160 students have elected to use the school’s virtual learning option.
The decision to open up for five days a week was made as part of a broader decision by the Catholic Diocese of Richmond.
Part of Sacred Heart’s plan includes utilizing a large outdoor space as much as possible and limiting movement among the students through the school.
“Our teachers will rotate to the kids more than the kids rotating to the teachers,” Kania said.
She added that the school will be able to provide a tablet or Chromebook to each child this school year regardless of whether they are learning virtually or not. Teachers also underwent training this summer to learn how to better connect with remote students.
Hargrave Military Academy hopes to test every student for COVID-19 upon arrival during the last week of August. McClure said those arrangements are still being made.
He added that in the event there is an outbreak at the school, the school is prepared to offer virtual learning on campus for boarding students. Day students will be able to learn virtually from home.
“We believe we have a proper protocol in place in the event in-person learning has to cease that we can still take care of our young men,” McClure said.
Connell wrote that Chatham Hall has a similar plan to test all students when they arrive in a phased move-in process between Aug. 23-30. Students will be housed in single rooms initially until a negative test is produced. Any student needing to quarantine following a positive test will be able to do so in one of two campus houses that have been left empty for this year.
Connell was not able to confirm what sort of in-person or virtual learning options would be available once students arrived on campus.
At Westover Christian Academy, Cline said the administration has not yet made a virtual learning option available for the upcoming school year, though it does have an idea of how it would function.
“What we’re trying to do now is talk to parents and find out how big a need that is,” he said.
As far as the in-person schooling is concerned, Cline said their particular school has been lucky in that it has been able to open up previously unused classrooms to create more socially distanced learning space. Two classes per grade will be capped at 15 students, helping keep small groups together and away from other groups.
“There are a lot of disadvantages to being a small school,” Cline said, “but this is one time when being a small school is an advantage.”
Parker Cotton is a sports reporter at the Martinsville Bulletin and Danville Register & Bee. You can reach him at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215. Follow @ByParkerCotton.
