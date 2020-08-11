Dan River Region school administrators commit to swift notification of positive tests once in-person learning resumes

“If those minimum precautions are in place, yes, school can be made to be safe,” Harris said before adding, “Not everything is 100%.”

Locally, in the event that a student, or a teacher for that matter, tests positive, each school division must follow guidelines set forth by the Virginia Department of Education and the local health department. Once the positive case is recorded, a contact tracing process begins and school districts must immediately start to determine if there were any other individuals at risk of exposure — which typically means within 6 feet for 15 or more minutes on any given day.

At Danville Public Schools, Pittsylvania County Schools, Westover Christian Academy and Sacred Heart Catholic School, administrators have all said that parents of children in specific classes or on certain bus routes will be notified of a possible risk of exposure. Further, a message will be sent to all parents at any school with a positive case to notify them of the infection.

“Our staff will work with the health department to do contact tracing, and at that point we’ll determine what we need to do as far as communication,” Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones said. “We will surely notify parents, staff members, based on guidance from the health department.”