Dan River Region school administrators commit to swift notification of positive tests once in-person learning resumes

Among the many contingencies that school districts must plan for in the coming school year is the response to a student testing positive for COVID-19 once in-person instruction resumes.
That scenario is viewed by some as an inevitability, but school leaders across Danville and in Pittsylvania County believe in a forthright reporting process that alerts parents and the wider school community as soon as they learn of a positive case.
“My guess is we might notify the whole school that we had a case at school,” said William Chaney, the director of safety and security at Danville Public Schools. “To me, it would be the safest way and the most transparent way. You want to send all the information that you can while maintaining confidentiality.”
Schools in the Dan River Region have, like the rest of the country, grappled with how and when to bring students and teachers back into classrooms. Dr. Anthony Harris, the chief innovation officer and associate medical director for WorkCare, a national occupational health company, said schools can decrease the chances of transmission if certain precautions are taken — such as symptom screening for every child, an enforced mask policy, marked entrances and exits from schools to cut down on conflicting flows of traffic, social distancing and frequent hand washing.
WorkCare is based in Anaheim, California, but operates in some fashion in all 50 states. The company has spent the last several months advising school districts and other industries on how to keep people safe — advice, Harris said, that is applicable regardless of where clients are located.
“If those minimum precautions are in place, yes, school can be made to be safe,” Harris said before adding, “Not everything is 100%.”
Locally, in the event that a student, or a teacher for that matter, tests positive, each school division must follow guidelines set forth by the Virginia Department of Education and the local health department. Once the positive case is recorded, a contact tracing process begins and school districts must immediately start to determine if there were any other individuals at risk of exposure — which typically means within 6 feet for 15 or more minutes on any given day.
At Danville Public Schools, Pittsylvania County Schools, Westover Christian Academy and Sacred Heart Catholic School, administrators have all said that parents of children in specific classes or on certain bus routes will be notified of a possible risk of exposure. Further, a message will be sent to all parents at any school with a positive case to notify them of the infection.
“Our staff will work with the health department to do contact tracing, and at that point we’ll determine what we need to do as far as communication,” Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones said. “We will surely notify parents, staff members, based on guidance from the health department.”
Danville Public Schools will begin the school year with nine virtual weeks of learning starting on Aug. 24, and students and parents may elect to have in-person instruction starting in the second quarter. Sacred Heart and the county schools will offer in-person instruction from the beginning of the year, along with a virtual option for families who prefer that. Westover will not offer virtual learning unless Virginia regresses in its phases of reopening.
John Cline, the administrator at Westover, and Kira Kania, principal at Sacred Heart, both hope that the smaller size of their respective schools not only reduces the chances of transmission, but also makes it easier to identify individuals who may have been exposed if a positive case is found.
At Sacred Heart, there is one class for each grade level up through middle school. Kania said those cohorts of about 12 children per class won’t interact with each other throughout the day. “We’ll be able to identify all of those directly affected pretty easily,” she said. “We’re attendance monitoring and keeping our kids together. We’re small enough, we can find out who’s been in contact with who.”
If a positive case turns up, Kania said, it “will be communicated to the larger community.”
Sacred Heart’s first day of classes is Aug. 24.
Cline said Westover plans to send a daily wellness report to parents with any new health updates. He added that all elementary school grades will operate in self-contained “pods” and have little interaction with the rest of the student body. Middle and high school students will move around a bit more.
“If it’s somebody in preschool or elementary [who tests positive], then we feel like it’s probably contained [to that pod],” Cline said.
Aug. 19 is the first day of classes at Westover. The first day of school in Pittsylvania County will be Aug. 20.
In the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, there have been just 26 confirmed cases among ages 0-9 and 58 cases among ages 10-19 — figures that follow the wider Virginia trend of being among the least-affected age ranges. Those lower numbers, though, should not result in a false sense of security that children are less susceptible, Harris said.
“We have not seen the evidence that younger aged individuals are less susceptible to transmission,” he said. “What we have seen, though, is younger individuals appear to recover far more quickly and clear the virus far more quickly. That’s why we’ve seen less severity among those age groups. The incidents are likely being underestimated in those age groups because the triggers for testing aren’t there as readily as those who are older and symptomatic.”
Harris added that he believes the number of cases among school-aged children across the country will increase as they return to school, so a proper response must be in place.
“We’ll likely see an increase as things get started and regain control as the school year progresses,” he said.
Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, was not as quick to venture a guess for how the school year might look.
“I do not have the exact reason for the current statistics in children,” Spillmann wrote in an email. “Early social distancing might well play a role in those statistics, but there could also be others. It remains to be seen about how children will be affected when in-class education does resume.”
Harris urged parents to examine their child’s needs before deciding on a virtual or in-person option. He said in-person instruction is “advantageous for the social development” of younger children, whereas older students might be better off learning remotely.
“If you’re in high school or college, obviously, remote is the way to go,” he said, “but if you’re contemplating those formative years, if you can do so safely, the advantages outweigh the risks given that precautions are in place.”
