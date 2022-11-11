Dan River Region under tornado watch as core of tropical system nears

The Dan River Region is under a tornado watch until 3 p.m. Friday as what's left of Hurricane Nicole inches closer.

Two of three intense bands of rain and storms crossed into Southern Virginia early Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg.

The next one should arrive by 1 p.m. with the core of what's left of the tropical system.

Isolated thunderstorms, some with rotation, are possible in the bands, prompting the tornado watch.

"As the center of the system moves into northern Virginia wind veer to the southwest then west but will remain gusty," forecasters in Blacksburg wrote in a discussion.