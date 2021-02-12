Dan River Region under winter weather advisory until Sunday morning

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg includes Danville and Pittsylvania County, as well as much of the surrounding area, as the targeted location for a winter weather advisory that will remain in effect until 7 a.m. on Sunday.

For the remainder of Friday, Southwest Virginia was expected to see temperatures hovering at or just below freezing, likely accompanied by a freezing fog and freezing drizzles. The latter could result in a light coating of ice on untreated roads, sidewalks and other surfaces.

There was some icing on Friday, mostly limbs and surfaces.

But the NWS warned of “a more significant” winter storm Friday night and into Saturday morning for areas east of the Blue Ridge.

That projection could include about a quarter-inch of ice accumulation and some sleet by Saturday morning.

That much ice could cause damage to trees and power lines throughout the area, and travel in some areas could become hazardous.

Arnold Hendrix, spokesperson for the city of Danville, said crews from the Department of Public Works will be on duty from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday to monitor street conditions and place salt on bridges and main thoroughfares.

