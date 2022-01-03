Dan River Region's winter wallop quickly fades as sun pops out, but black ice poses danger Tuesday morning

Following a stretch of spring-like weather that lasted into Sunday, the Dan River Region got its first snowstorm of the season.

More than 4 inches of snow fell in Danville and Pittsylvania County, with 4.6 inches in the city and up to 4.5 inches reported in nearby Ringgold, according to the National Weather Service. After the snow stopped falling Monday afternoon, clearing skies brought sunshine to start melting the short-lived winter wonderland.

Danville Utilities reported about 6,000 customers were without power at noon Monday. Crews worked to restore service and were expected to receive help from crews from Wilson, North Carolina, Hendrix said.

Precarious road conditions led to numerous car wrecks in the region Monday morning, including more than two dozen reported in the county and eight in the city, according to local officials.

"Conditions have certainly gotten worse as the day has progressed," said Danville Police Department spokesman Capt. Steve Richardson.

A single-vehicle wreck at the city limits at U.S. 58 west at around 8:30 a.m. Monday sent one man to the hospital in serious condition, Richardson said.

In another incident, a vehicle flipped on the bypass near Holland Road at about 8:15 a.m., he said.

Road conditions deteriorated throughout the day Monday, with residents advised not to travel.

Snowplow crews with Danville Public Works were clearing major thoroughfares Monday, with plowing continuing only on streets with the highest traffic volume, according to an update from Arnold Hendrix, spokesman for the city of Danville.

Crews were scheduled for round-the-clock snow-removal operations, with snowplow operators expected to make a final pass over main thoroughfares when snowfall ended.

"That pass will take about four hours," Hendrix said in a prepared statement. "When finished with the major thoroughfares, crews then will move to streets that connect to primary routes and bus routes."

Public Works Director Rick Drazenovich said crews usually take about four hours to clear secondary streets.

The final stage includes residential neighborhoods. City officials expected crews to reach residential roads during the late evening. It takes more than a day after snowfall has ended to clear those streets, Drazenovich said

"That takes 24 to 36 hours," he said.

Danville had 23 plows and six smaller pickup truck plows working to clear snow from roadways, in addition to workers cleaning parking lots and sidewalks, and removing fallen trees, Drazenovich said.

The city does not clear private streets or alleys.

Public works crews in Danville also cleared 41 downed trees that blocked streets. As of 5 p.m. Monday, there were six more that needed to be cleared, Hendrix said.

As for Pittsylvania County, at least 27 car wrecks occurred since snow accumulated early Monday morning, said Ronnie Fowler, the county's 911 manager.

"It's probably been more than that, but these are the ones we've had to send resources to," Fowler said, adding that there were some minor injuries.

The county also had three outside fires due to downed power lines, with one each in Blairs, Keeling and Gretna, Fowler said. Two structure fires were also reported in Penhook and Chatham, causing minor damage.

National Weather Service meteorologist Ben Gruver said the main concern for over night Monday and into Tuesday morning would be black ice forming during cold temps after snow has melted.

"We're expecting lows in the teens and lower 20s," Gruver said. "Untreated roadways are going to have the potential to refreeze."

As for the the rest of the week, residents can expect temperatures slightly above normal during the day Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with highs reaching the upper 40s and low 50s, Gruver said. Temps will dip to around freezing at night, he said.

Light rain is anticipated for late Thursday night and Friday morning, Gruver said.

