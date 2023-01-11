 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danville 2022 Community Holiday Light Show winners announced

Lights

North Main Baptist Church won the second-place award in the annual Community Holiday Light Show.

 Contributed photo

Danville Parks and Recreation this week announced the winners of the 2022 Community Holiday Light Show after tallying “Best in Show” votes.

A portion of the show’s proceeds go to benefit local charities or nonprofits that patrons vote for at the end of the show’s route.

“We were so happy to see everyone at the Community Holiday Light Show this year,” said special events coordinator Taylor Roberts. “This year’s light show had the most entrants in the history of the show, and we thank the community for their involvement.”

Lights

A display by the Kiwanis Club of Danville won first place in the 2022 Community Holiday Light Show.

The display by the Kiwanis Club of Danville placed first; North Main Baptist Church was second; Central Boulevard Church of God came in third; Danville Krampus, benefitting the Danville Pittsylvania County Cancer Association, was fourth; St. Luke's UMC, benefitting Habitat for Humanity and St. Luke’s Missions was fifth; and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Piedmont Aerie 4420, benefitting the Danville Pittsylvania County Cancer Association was sixth.

A total of 11,200 people, 3,160 cars and 21 buses entered the show, according to Danville Parks and Recreation.

Lights

Central Boulevard Church of God captured the third-place finish in the 

More than $17,000 was given back to gate workers and Best in Show display winners.

Those wishing to participate in the 2023 Community Holiday Light Show by volunteering or building a display may call 4340857-3384. There is no cost to enter a display.

Lights

Danville Krampus, benefitting the Danville Pittsylvania County Cancer Association, came in fourth place in the 2022 Community Holiday Light Show.
Lights

St. Luke's UMC, benefitting the Habitat for Humanity and St. Luke’s Missions, placed fifth in the 2022 Community Holiday Light Show.
Lights

Fraternal Order of Eagles Piedmont Aerie 4420, benefitting the Danville Pittsylvania County Cancer Association, placed sixth in the 2022 Community Holiday Light Show.
