Danville adds 4 COVID-19 deaths in a week as caseload triples in month of July; surge status continues

Danville added four deaths from COVID-19 this week and maintains the designation as a surge area, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

A death was recorded each in Wednesday's and Thursday's reports, and two more were noted in Saturday morning's update. The health department updates online data by about 9 a.m. each day based on information received by 5 p.m. the previous day.

It's not clear when the deaths occurred as health department officials have said there's often a lag in entering data, especially with deaths.

For Danville, the death toll from the illness caused by the coronavirus is seven. Two people have died from COVID-19 in Pittsylvania County.

For the third straight week, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is classified as a surge area by the Virginia Department of Health's weekly update. New surge areas have emerged in Central Virginia and continue in the Hampton Roads area where Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam this week tightened restrictions there.