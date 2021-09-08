Danville adds another COVID-19 death; DCC building closes after eight students test positive

Danville on Wednesday recorded its first COVID-19 death of the month, along with the largest single-day caseload since Feb. 6.
The death of a Danville woman in her 60s was reported by 5 p.m. Tuesday and revealed in Wednesday's daily update from the Virginia Department of Health. So far, 244 residents of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District have died from the novel coronavirus.
Very little information is provided to the public when someone succumbs to COVID-19. The date of death also is shrouded in mystery because it can take weeks for health department officials to receive a death certificate. That's how they determine it was related to COVID-19 and officially record it.
The death appeared the same day 84 new cases — the largest increase since February — were added between Danville and Pittsylvania County. The majority of those cases (52) were in Danville. The 7-day rolling average of infections is now 51 for both localities combined.
Across Virginia, 4,476 new COVID-19 cases were added Wednesday, also the highest since Feb. 6.
The region's positivity rate — 27% in Pittsylvania County and 17% in Danville — has jumped from recent days. The figure calculates the positive results against all COVID-19 test administration and is used as a gauge to determine the current state of the pandemic in a locality. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention views anything above 5% to mean the virus is spreading uncontrolled in an area.
Nearly all of Virginia — and 95% of the nation — is in a high-risk zone for COVID-19 transmissions, according to the CDC. Under that designation, the federal agency recommends wearing face masks while in indoor spaces.
The rise in cases is blamed on the delta variant, an altered version of the novel coronavirus that is highly transmissible and appears to cause more severe illness in those it strikes.
Another outbreak also emerged in Wednesday morning's data update with four new cases added. The latest outbreak occurred in a congregate setting, which is a catch-all category including things like businesses, churches or community gatherings.
Amid the dreary new data Wednesday, there was a bright spot: Danville hospitalizations have dropped by about 16% in a week. Sovah Health-Danville reported treating 25 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19, compared to 30 last week at this time. On the flip side, Martinsville's hospitalizations jumped from 13 to 24 in just a week.
Colleges
One building at Danville Community College was closed Wednesday after eight students tested positive for COVID-19.
Faith O'Neil, a spokesperson for the college, would not identify which facility was shuttered when asked by the Register & Bee.
"We cannot identify the building due to the risk of identifying students," she wrote in a email, referencing HIPAA law. "HIPPA protects the private health information of our students."
The college disclosed the infections on its COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday. This comes after two other students reported positive tests Friday. In that situation, the local health department determined there was no exposure to other students or staff members.
The unidentified building is expected to reopen Thursday after "deep cleaning measures" were performed. Until then, classes shifted online temporarily, O'Neil said.
As of Wednesday, O'Neil said health department officials "have not made DCC aware that they consider this an outbreak." An outbreak would mean at least two cases were transmitted in a particular setting. So far, no recent outbreaks have appeared in educational facilities.
Averett University has added five new COVID-19 cases during the past week. On Wednesday, six students were in isolation with positive COVID-19 tests, and nine others were quarantined because of a possible exposure to someone with COVID-19.