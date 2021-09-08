Danville adds another COVID-19 death; DCC building closes after eight students test positive

Danville on Wednesday recorded its first COVID-19 death of the month, along with the largest single-day caseload since Feb. 6.

The death of a Danville woman in her 60s was reported by 5 p.m. Tuesday and revealed in Wednesday's daily update from the Virginia Department of Health. So far, 244 residents of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District have died from the novel coronavirus.

Very little information is provided to the public when someone succumbs to COVID-19. The date of death also is shrouded in mystery because it can take weeks for health department officials to receive a death certificate. That's how they determine it was related to COVID-19 and officially record it.

The death appeared the same day 84 new cases — the largest increase since February — were added between Danville and Pittsylvania County. The majority of those cases (52) were in Danville. The 7-day rolling average of infections is now 51 for both localities combined.

Across Virginia, 4,476 new COVID-19 cases were added Wednesday, also the highest since Feb. 6.