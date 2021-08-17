Danville adds another COVID-19 death, hospital scales back visitor hours

There were 53 new cases of COVID-19 added between Danville and Pittsylvania County on Tuesday — the highest number since last February — and the death toll from the illness increased again.

The spike of caseloads also promoted Sovah Health-Danville to impose restrictions on visitors.

A Danville woman in her 60s is the latest to die from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The death appeared Tuesday morning based on data received by 5 p.m. Monday. However, the fatality likely occurred weeks earlier because health officials wait for the official death certificate before recording in a COVID-19 database.

Beyond general demographic details observed from day-to-day data tracking, very little is known when someone dies of the virus. The health department also does not comment on individual deaths.

So far, 233 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have lost their lives from the virus since the first fatality was recorded March 25, 2020.

Danville and Pittsylvania County now are averaging 36 new infections a day, the most since mid-February. Health experts blame the surge on the delta variant, an extremely transmissible version of the coronavirus. The strain also appears to cause more severe illnesses.