Danville adds another COVID-19 death, hospital scales back visitor hours

There were 53 new cases of COVID-19 added between Danville and Pittsylvania County on Tuesday — the highest number since last February — and the death toll from the illness increased again.
The spike of caseloads also promoted Sovah Health-Danville to impose restrictions on visitors.
A Danville woman in her 60s is the latest to die from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The death appeared Tuesday morning based on data received by 5 p.m. Monday. However, the fatality likely occurred weeks earlier because health officials wait for the official death certificate before recording in a COVID-19 database.
Beyond general demographic details observed from day-to-day data tracking, very little is known when someone dies of the virus. The health department also does not comment on individual deaths.
So far, 233 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have lost their lives from the virus since the first fatality was recorded March 25, 2020.
Danville and Pittsylvania County now are averaging 36 new infections a day, the most since mid-February. Health experts blame the surge on the delta variant, an extremely transmissible version of the coronavirus. The strain also appears to cause more severe illnesses.
It's a dramatic reversal from record low caseloads recorded just a month ago.
Both localities are locked into the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's highest level for community spread. Based on that designation, the federal agency advises residents to wear masks when in indoor public settings.
The CDC reports a 15.81% positivity rate for Pittsylvania County, a figure that represents the amount of positive results against the overall number of COVID-19 tests administered. That's a sharp drop from last week's figure. Danville's positivity rate, 11.98%, also is slightly down.
Even with the rate decrease, the figures are still well above the 5% benchmark the CDC uses to determine if the virus is under control in a community.
Hospital
Sovah Health has scaled back the hours of visitations for its Danville and Martinsville campuses amid an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Visitors only will be allowed to see certain patients from 1 to 6 p.m., the health system announced Tuesday morning. The measure was imposed to "decrease COVID-19 exposure for our staff and patients," a news release stated.
As of Monday, Sovah Health was treating 29 patients at both facilities — 16 in Danville and 13 in Martinsville — who had tested positive for COVID-19, said hospital spokesperson Hailey Fowlkes.
“Our hospital’s top priority is safeguarding the health and wellbeing of our patients, providers, employees and community,” Alan Larson, market president of Sovah Health and CEO of Sovah Health-Danville, said in Tuesday's release.
High-risk patients — including those being cared for in a behavioral health unit, patients in isolation, immunocompromised, under observation or test positive for COVID-19 — will not be allowed visitors. Exceptions may be made for those receiving end-of-life care or are "deemed clinically necessary."
Other patients are still limited to just one visitor during the afternoon hours. All visitors must be at least 18 years old and will be screened when entering the hospital. They also must provide their own mask and wear a visitor security pass sticker in the facility.
“We know how important loved ones are in the healing process for our patients," Larson said. "Therefore, we will continue to proceed with caution by providing limited visitation due to the rise in community spread.”dates on how the hospital is working to maintain a safe and supportive environment during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit SovahHealth.com.