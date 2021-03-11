Danville adds another virus death as COVID-19 numbers ride data wave in local health district

Danville added another COVID-19 fatality to the logs even as those record books are riding ride a roller coaster of data realignment.
A Danville woman in her 60s was revealed as the latest victim of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
The Virginia Department of Health updates a dashboard each morning based on information received by about 5 p.m. the previous day. This week, those updates took an erratic turn when Pittsylvania County's daily caseloads dipped into negativity territory.
When that happens, it means health officials are reclassifying cases because of some kind of error. In all, at least 73 cases in Pittsylvania County were shifted to other areas.
"Data are updated for a variety of reasons, resulting in shifts like these," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, said via email Tuesday. "Updates may occur due to data being reassigned from ZIP codes to specific addresses."
In addition, other updates could happen when someone reports multiple addresses, relocates or has a change of address, Spillmann said.
It's not clear if the county cases landed in Danville's column of numbers. The health department didn't respond to questions Wednesday from the Register & Bee seeing more clarity.
By Thursday, Danville entered negative waters for the first time, losing five cases. Pittsylvania County added 40 new cases.
This is the only time during the pandemic such a reclassification showed up in daily reports. It's possible it could have happened previously but went undetected. For example, if there were 20 new cases added in a day, but five taken away in a data shift, the daily update would only show a net gain of 15 cases.
With Wednesday morning's update a similar situation occurred with deaths. Pittsylvania County's fatalities decreased by one.
There's very little known about a person when he or she dies from the virus. Information is only gleaned from comparing demographic data updated daily with the information from the previous day to show the age and gender of a new death.
In all, 189 residents have lost their lives to COVID-19 since the pandemic altered the way of life exactly a year ago this Saturday. In Danville, the toll is 119; Pittsylvania County's death tally is at 70.
It's also not clear what impact this has on the local positivity rate that's nudged up slightly to 6.8%. That percentage is a calculation of the positive results against the overall number of tests administered.
In an effort to get more people tested, the local health department is joining forces with Averett University and the Virginia Army National Guard for a second COVID-19 community testing event Friday.
The event is free and doesn't require an appointment. Residents may come to Averett University’s Violet T. Frith Fine Arts Center at 150 Mountain View Ave. in Danville from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A photo ID is the only thing that's needed.
After receiving a nasal swab test, residents who are confirmed to have COVID-19 will be contacted by the health department in about two or three days.
Thursday's data
The latest information from the Virginia Department of Health.
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|4,447
|119
|250
|Pittsylvania County
|4,773
|70
|175
|Halifax County
|2,522
|66
|71
|Mecklenburg County
|2,040
|59
|84
|Henry County
|4,266
|119
|295
|Martinsville
|1,517
|68
|128
|Virginia
|590,625
|9,902
|25,061