Danville adds another virus death as COVID-19 numbers ride data wave in local health district

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

By Thursday, Danville entered negative waters for the first time, losing five cases. Pittsylvania County added 40 new cases.

This is the only time during the pandemic such a reclassification showed up in daily reports. It's possible it could have happened previously but went undetected. For example, if there were 20 new cases added in a day, but five taken away in a data shift, the daily update would only show a net gain of 15 cases.

With Wednesday morning's update a similar situation occurred with deaths. Pittsylvania County's fatalities decreased by one.

There's very little known about a person when he or she dies from the virus. Information is only gleaned from comparing demographic data updated daily with the information from the previous day to show the age and gender of a new death.

In all, 189 residents have lost their lives to COVID-19 since the pandemic altered the way of life exactly a year ago this Saturday. In Danville, the toll is 119; Pittsylvania County's death tally is at 70.

It's also not clear what impact this has on the local positivity rate that's nudged up slightly to 6.8%. That percentage is a calculation of the positive results against the overall number of tests administered.