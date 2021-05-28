Danville adds another virus death as restrictions lifted throughout Virginia

Danville added another COVID-19 death Friday, the same day Virginia lifted all remaining capacity restrictions established more than a year ago when the novel coronavirus was rapidly spreading.

The fatality was revealed in a Friday morning dashboard update by the Virginia Department of Health, a database that's refreshed daily based on information received the previous day by 5 p.m.

The death — a city man 80 or older — likely occurred weeks ago because of a meticulous process health officials use to verify someone died of COVID-19. A death certificate is needed before the fatality is added to the COVID-19 logs. That process can take two or more weeks.

It was one of only four fatalities added Friday. Beyond simple demographic details, little is revealed to the public when someone dies of COVID-19. Also, the health department doesn't comment on individuals deaths.

Of the 222 Danville and Pittsylvania County resident who have died from the virus, 99 are linked to various outbreaks. The health department recently changed the way it classifies outbreaks to include positive results from antigen samples. Those tests provide results in as little as 15 minutes and are commonly used in schools and some doctor's office.