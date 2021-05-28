Danville adds another virus death as restrictions lifted throughout Virginia

Danville added another COVID-19 death Friday, the same day Virginia lifted all remaining capacity restrictions established more than a year ago when the novel coronavirus was rapidly spreading.
The fatality was revealed in a Friday morning dashboard update by the Virginia Department of Health, a database that's refreshed daily based on information received the previous day by 5 p.m.
The death — a city man 80 or older — likely occurred weeks ago because of a meticulous process health officials use to verify someone died of COVID-19. A death certificate is needed before the fatality is added to the COVID-19 logs. That process can take two or more weeks.
It was one of only four fatalities added Friday. Beyond simple demographic details, little is revealed to the public when someone dies of COVID-19. Also, the health department doesn't comment on individuals deaths.
Of the 222 Danville and Pittsylvania County resident who have died from the virus, 99 are linked to various outbreaks. The health department recently changed the way it classifies outbreaks to include positive results from antigen samples. Those tests provide results in as little as 15 minutes and are commonly used in schools and some doctor's office.
The change comes because the health department felt some outbreaks were going undetected. Under the old regulations, a positive test was required from what's known as a PCR test. That version often takes at least 24 hours for results to return. While more accurate, health officials observed some people weren't getting those PCR tests, even though the coronavirus was circulating in a facility, leaving some outbreaks not reported.
The only active local outbreak is at Westover Christian Academy. Reported on April 9, eight cases are linked to Westover. After 28 days passes with no new cases reported, the outbreak will move to a closed status.
Still a high risk
In a trend seen across the state and nation, daily COVID-19 cases have tumbled to about six per day, the lowest level since early June 2020.
Even with those low numbers, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lists Danville in the highest-risk category for the spread of the virus. The CDC reports Danville's positivity rate is 10.5%, which means 1-in-10 people who are administered a COVID-19 test yield a positive result. That's higher than the 5% threshold the CDC established to indicate the virus is under control in a community.
Pittsylvania County is at a substantial risk for virus spread, the second highest level on a 4-tier system. The positivity rate there is 8.5%, the CDC reports.
Areas to the north and east of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District are experiencing lower risks. Some localities in Central Virginia — Albemarle, Nelson and Buckingham counties — are in the lowest level of virus risk, per the CDC.
Vaccines
Vaccination rates have nudged up slightly in Danville and Pittsylvania County, but still severely lag the overall state average. As of Friday, 32% of Danville residents were fully vaccinated and 40% have received at least one dose. In Pittsylvania County, those figures are 31% and 38%, respectively.
More than 54% of Virginians have rolled up their sleeves to get at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 43% are considered fully vaccinated.
In a new effort to reach residents — especially those in rural regions — the Virginia Department of Health has partnered with other groups to launch mobile vaccination clinics around the Dan River Region.
One of those clinics will be stationed from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Community Market in Danville offering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for those 18 and up.