Danville adds five new COVID-19 deaths; state surpasses 2,000 daily cases

Danville added five new COVID-19 deaths to the record books Tuesday morning, the same day the state surpassed 2,000 new infections for the first time in nearly a month.

The fatalities appeared in an update from the Virginia Department of Health based on data received by 5 p.m. Monday.

All five of the city residents — one woman and the other men — were 80 or older. It's not clear when the deaths happened since the health department conducts a methodical process to verify a fatality was related to COVID-19.

Health officials wait to receive the official death certificate — sometimes that process can take weeks or more — listing COVID-19 as the cause before adding it to a database. The review process can also take time, depending on a backlog.

The department notes all data are preliminary and could change. That's happened when a death may be reclassified with another area. Health officials assign deaths and cases to a person's official place of residence.

Beyond simple demographic details, little else information is known publicly when someone dies of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Between Danville and Pittsylvania County, 210 residents have lost their lives to COVID-10 since the first fatality was recorded March 25, 2020.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}