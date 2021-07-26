Danville adds new virus death as another outbreak revealed

It takes two or more positive cases before an outbreak is declared.

Cases associated with outbreaks increased by 13 on Monday morning, and outbreak deaths also grew by one. It's not clear if that death was the same city fatality reported.

No new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday or Sunday, but it's not known if there really were no new infections or if the department's lack of weekend updates is a factor. Even with zero caseloads both days, Danville and Pittsylvania County combined are averaging about nine new cases per day, their highest level since April.

The increase in infections is happening around the state and nation with a more potent delta variant circulating and low vaccination rates. Areas in Southside Virginia have less than half of the adult population fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Another indicator of a worsening pandemic is a rising positivity rate — 22.98% in Pittsylvania County and 12.91% in Danville — which is a measure of positive results against overall tests administered. Virginia's rate is now up to 4.3%, a steady incline since a record low of 1.3% in mid-June.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to have Danville and Pittsylvania County in the highest category for virus spread.