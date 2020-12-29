Danville adds two more COVID-19 deaths as local district toll reaches 99

Danville recorded two more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday morning, extending an already record-breaking tally for the month.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District has added 28 deaths so far in December, the highest in any month since the pandemic gripped the country in March.

The latest fatalities involve two men: one in his 50s, and the other in his 70s. It's never clear when the deaths occured, because officials with the Virginia Department of Health must wait for a death certificate before entering it into an online database. That process can take weeks.

Only basic details — such as gender and an age range — are revealed to the public when someone dies of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, and the health department does not comment on individual deaths.

Tuesday's report brings the COVID-19 death toll to 99 for Danville and Pittsylvania County.

The city and county added 30 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, again extending a monthly record for the most infections recorded. New cases have slowed over the last few days, something the University of Virginia explains as the holiday effect since fewer people are tested for the virus around Christmas.