Danville adds two more COVID-19 deaths as local district toll reaches 99

Danville recorded two more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday morning, extending an already record-breaking tally for the month.
The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District has added 28 deaths so far in December, the highest in any month since the pandemic gripped the country in March.
The latest fatalities involve two men: one in his 50s, and the other in his 70s. It's never clear when the deaths occured, because officials with the Virginia Department of Health must wait for a death certificate before entering it into an online database. That process can take weeks.
Only basic details — such as gender and an age range — are revealed to the public when someone dies of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, and the health department does not comment on individual deaths.
Tuesday's report brings the COVID-19 death toll to 99 for Danville and Pittsylvania County.
The city and county added 30 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, again extending a monthly record for the most infections recorded. New cases have slowed over the last few days, something the University of Virginia explains as the holiday effect since fewer people are tested for the virus around Christmas.
Locally, testing levels have dropped to an average of 250 a day, compared to about 350 a day two weeks ago.
Health experts across the nation are worried of an explosion of cases as people gathered for the holidays. Those cases may take a few weeks to appear in data charts, similar to the surge after Thanksgiving, UVa reported last week.
Virginia added more than 4,100 new cases on Tuesday following last week's back-to-back record days for daily infections. On Christmas Eve, the stated added 4,782 cases.
Tuesday's data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|2,299
|62
|170
|Pittsylvania County
|2,567
|37
|130
|Halifax County
|1,111
|35
|28
|Mecklenburg County
|1,264
|38
|66
|Henry County
|2,552
|53
|213
|Martinsville
|978
|27
|92
|Virginia
|340,297
|4,920
|17,782
Also on Tuesday, four more Danville residents were hospitalized, according to health department data.
For the local health district, the positivity rate has nudged upward to 13.9%. That rate shows the number of positive COVID-19 results measured against the overall number of tests administered. In Virginia, that number is 12.2%.
A high positivity rate generally indicates COVID-19 is not under control in a community and is continuing to spread, health officials have previously stated.
On Monday, only 49 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered across the state, according to the health department. So far, 197 Danville residents and 105 in Pittsylvania County have received the first of two shots. The majority of those vaccinated are health workers who care for COVID-19 patients.
Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is generally a two-step process. A person will get one shot — or dose — of the vaccine, and then after about three or four weeks will receive a second dose.