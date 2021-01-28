Danville Adult Detention Center reports two more cases of COVID-19

The Danville Adult Detention Center has had another COVID-19 outbreak.

Two inmates at the facility have tested positive within the last week, with the most recent case Thursday morning, said Frank Mardavich, the facility's director.

It's the second outbreak at the facility located off South Boston Road next to Danville Public Works. The previous one was in December, when seven inmates tested positive for the virus.

The most recent two cases came from inmates transported to Danville's detention center from other facilities, Mardavich said. They did not have any symptoms.

The facility has been using rapid-test equipment on inmates, which yields results in about 15 minutes. Positive results are double-checked by following up with regular molecular tests and sending the sample to a lab, Mardavich said.

The rapid tests are much cheaper than the conventional COVID-19 tests, he said.

"Our tests are maybe $25, compared to $75, it's substantially less expensive," Mardavich said.

Three or four other inmates who had been transported in the same vehicles with those two individuals were also tested, but their results came back negative, Mardavich said.