Danville apartment fire quickly extinguished

Quick action by fire crews prevented structural damage to a Danville apartment Saturday evening.
Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 6 p.m. to Purdum Woods Apartments on Richmond Boulevard, a news release reported.
Arriving crews found smoke coming from a first-floor unit, but firefighters quickly put out the fire. Although the occupant's contents were burned and the apartment had smoke damage, the building did not suffer any destruction.
Crews evacuated the entire building as a safety precaution. The cause remains under investigation.