Danville apartments once declared unfit will get new life after $2 million redevelopment

The city spent $20,000 to stabilize the property and received a $125,000 grant from Virginia Housing to perform additional work, including roof work, said Deputy City Manager Earl Reynolds.

City officials are happy the property is being re-used.

"I'm certainly pleased that the city's effort in capturing that building in the receivership program has led to a developer redeveloping the building and saving it from demolition," said City Manager Ken Larking.

As for the demand for new apartments in the city, Wilson said he has been surprised by how quickly tenants have snatched up their units. Of the 79 operating units he and Staats jointly own, just two are vacant — and they are being shown to potential renters, Wilson said.

Wilson and Staats also have an in-house management group for interested renters. They can visit www.preferredmngmtgrp.com to take virtual tours of units and get contact information.

Like Wilson, Larking pointed to the apartment complex's proximity to both the River District and the Old West End. Maybe renters in those units could look into buying a home in the latter area, he said.

"Perhaps people who living in apartments in downtown Danville might eventually want to move into a home and select the Old West End as an option," Larking said.

