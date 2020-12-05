Danville-area homeless, warming shelters prep for winter amid COVID-19 pandemic

“More times than not, the agencies which we have prior arrangements with are able to meet the need,” he said. “We’d work first through them, and if they reached capacity or were not available, then we’d move to setting up our own community shelters at a center.”

COVID-19 precautions

Because of the pandemic, Hendrix said shelter occupants would have to abide by the same COVID-19 preventative measures that are in place elsewhere in the city.

“Given the pandemic, we would certainly have to follow all guidelines for social distancing, temperature checks, masks would have to be worn inside the shelter,” he said. “Whoever is sent to those agencies would have to follow their guidelines they have established.”

At House of Hope, a homeless shelter located at 206 South Ridge St. in Danville, Executive Director David Hudson said the shelter is monitoring symptoms and taking temperatures of guests, but he considered the shelter fortunate that it has had no guests test positive during the pandemic.