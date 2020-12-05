Danville-area homeless, warming shelters prep for winter amid COVID-19 pandemic

As the calendar flips to December, cold weather is almost guaranteed to follow in some form, so city officials and various community shelters are actively preparing for how their accommodations will operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Arnold Hendrix, a spokesperson for the city of Danville, said warming centers are not often set up unless arrangements can be made with a community entity first for people seeking shelter and warmth.
Those plans can usually include The Salvation Army, Danville Social Services, the American Red Cross or House of Hope, Hendrix said. He said individuals or families seeking relief from cold weather, or who are experiencing homelessness troubles in general, can call the city’s non-emergency number at 434-799-5111 and dial extension 8 to speak with somebody about available options.
“When we get a request from someone looking for a place for a few hours or a place overnight, we will arrange with various agencies to provide shelter or a place where they can warm up,” Hendrix said.
In advance of any severe weather or cold, churches have also been known to offer some of their indoor space for those in need. Hendrix said if there was enough of a community need, and spaces with the aforementioned shelters were not available, the city would resort to opening up warming shelters of its own, most likely in community centers.
“More times than not, the agencies which we have prior arrangements with are able to meet the need,” he said. “We’d work first through them, and if they reached capacity or were not available, then we’d move to setting up our own community shelters at a center.”
COVID-19 precautions
Because of the pandemic, Hendrix said shelter occupants would have to abide by the same COVID-19 preventative measures that are in place elsewhere in the city.
“Given the pandemic, we would certainly have to follow all guidelines for social distancing, temperature checks, masks would have to be worn inside the shelter,” he said. “Whoever is sent to those agencies would have to follow their guidelines they have established.”
At House of Hope, a homeless shelter located at 206 South Ridge St. in Danville, Executive Director David Hudson said the shelter is monitoring symptoms and taking temperatures of guests, but he considered the shelter fortunate that it has had no guests test positive during the pandemic.
House of Hope originally altered its operating hours at the start of the pandemic to comply with stay-at-home orders, allowing guests to be around during the day. But the shelter is back to operating normally with the expectation that guests are out trying to find jobs or housing during the day before they return at night.
Support Local Journalism
“If they need any other behavioral services, whatever kind of challenge they have, I can help them or we can get them connected with somebody who can help them with that challenge,” Hudson said. “In that sense, we’re operating normally, helping as many people as possible.”
House of Hope is funded almost entirely by community contributions.
Hudson said last week that the shelter had 12 guests, which he considers a normal number. The shelter’s capacity is 16 guests, but the number of guests dropped during the summer months, Hudson said, likely because landlords weren’t carrying out as many evictions and there were more options for help with utility bills for renters.
Hudson called it a coincidence that the shelter has welcomed more guests recently as the weather has gotten colder. Instead, it’s likely more to do with rent problems at this stage of the pandemic.
“Over the past 11 years, weather has had little impact on temporary emergency need,” he said. “The weather doesn’t affect how fast you’re going to get evicted. It doesn’t affect how fast the utilities are coming due.”
Continuing needs
At Haven of the Dan River Region, staff members there focus less on weather-related shelter requests and more on relief from domestic violence and sexual assault episodes. But once those individuals or families leave that shelter, they still sometimes have continuing needs.
“We have families that are no longer with us in the shelter that we still provide services to as far as seeking food assistance, toy assistance,” Executive Director Detra Betts said.
Haven partnered with the Danville Police Department and other community agencies to help feed about 100 families during the week of Thanksgiving, and it’s possible the shelter could do so again around Christmas. The shelter is always taking donations that will go toward providing those meals or providing toys or other essentials.
Haven staff also try to be alert to the possibility of more domestic violence or sexual assault incidents around the holidays.
“Unfortunately the holidays bring out the worst and the best in people,” Sexual Assault Advocate Julissa Booth said. “You get together with family and that brings a lot of arguments.”
Betts said she was unsure how, or if, the pandemic would affect the number of those incidents around the winter holidays, a time of year that is already prone to see spikes.
“Hopefully we won’t see as much,” she said. “We’re hoping for a decrease, but we always stay prepared whether it’s the holidays or not because we never know when that increase will happen.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.