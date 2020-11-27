Danville Area Humane Society to hold fundraiser Monday with help from animal shelter advocate

The Danville Area Humane Society will host a fundraiser on Monday with a little extra help from Kris Rotonda, an animal shelter advocate currently traveling the country.
As the founder of Jordan’s Way, a charity named after a beloved dog he rescued from a shelter, Rotonda is in the midst of a 50-state campaign to help a select few shelters in each one raise money and find homes for the facility’s animals.
He is planning a Facebook Live event to broadcast to his online followers at each stop. From 5 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Rotonda will be at the Danville Area Humane Society, located at 996 South Boston Road, and performing push-ups or other physical challenges once certain fundraising goals are met.
Prospective adopters can also stop by to meet with the animals. Face masks will be required, and social distancing will be enforced.
Executive Director Paulette Dean said she responded to an email blast from Rotonda’s team last week and they were able to find an agreeable date for him to visit Danville.
“He wants to raise money to help animals and get them spotlighted,” Dean said. “We are the first Virginia visit.”
Dean said the money raised on Monday will go toward the April Hogan Shelter Animal Fund, named after a longtime shelter manager. The fund contains the money needed to help with medical or health issues for certain animals before they are ready to be adopted
“We have, of course, enough money to survive,” Dean said. “However, we want to provide more veterinary treatment for the animals.”
She added that the fundraiser will be a boon to the shelter, which had to cancel all of its originally scheduled fundraisers in the summer and fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It has been a trying time because we never stopped taking in animals,” she said. “Our donations have still been strong, but it’s the fundraising events that we miss more than anything.”
