Danville Area Humane Society to hold fundraiser Monday with help from animal shelter advocate

The Danville Area Humane Society will host a fundraiser on Monday with a little extra help from Kris Rotonda, an animal shelter advocate currently traveling the country.

As the founder of Jordan’s Way, a charity named after a beloved dog he rescued from a shelter, Rotonda is in the midst of a 50-state campaign to help a select few shelters in each one raise money and find homes for the facility’s animals.

He is planning a Facebook Live event to broadcast to his online followers at each stop. From 5 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Rotonda will be at the Danville Area Humane Society, located at 996 South Boston Road, and performing push-ups or other physical challenges once certain fundraising goals are met.

Prospective adopters can also stop by to meet with the animals. Face masks will be required, and social distancing will be enforced.

Executive Director Paulette Dean said she responded to an email blast from Rotonda’s team last week and they were able to find an agreeable date for him to visit Danville.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He wants to raise money to help animals and get them spotlighted,” Dean said. “We are the first Virginia visit.”