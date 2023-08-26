The Danville Area Humane Society will host a rabies vaccine clinic next month.

It's planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 6 at the animal shelter located on South Boston Road.

The John B. and Elizabeth Hall Animal Rescue Fund is offering the free vaccines for Danville residents, with a limit of four pets per household. Residents in Pittsylvania County will be charged $5 for vaccinations, with the same four pet limit.

“There have been many concerns about rabies in this area," Paulette Dean, executive director of the Danville Area Humane Society, said in a statement. "With more land being developed and more outside cats being fed, reports of wild animals in urban areas have increased.

She said making sure cats and dogs are vaccinated is a public health issue.

Having all dogs and cats vaccinated is a public health matter. We are grateful to the Halls for their generosity.”

Virginia law requires the vaccines for all dogs and cats that are at least 4 months hold.

Dr. Laura Luffman, of Animal Medical Center, will volunteer her time to administer the vaccinations.

To streamline the process and to keep the waiting times to a minimum, the rabies certificates will be mailed to the owners the next day, according to a news release.

The shelter isn't providing appointment times, but would like anyone interested in to call 434-799-0843.

Proof of residency will be required because Animal Medical Center is required by law to inform the locality’s treasurer’s office about the vaccinations, the release stated.