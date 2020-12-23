Danville-area reality TV figure Fairplay charged with larceny

Reality television figure Jonny Fairplay, known for orchestrating a lie on the show "Survivor" by claiming that his grandmother had died, has been charged with stealing from a family member.
Fairplay, 46, and his mother, Patsy Terry Hall, 68, are charged with grand larceny after several items were taken from a Ferry Road residence, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
Sheriff's office officials would not say who lived at the home, but the online news organization reported it was Jean Cook, Fairplay's grandmother.
"I [we] have been unjustly charged by a family member. I welcome the opportunity to vindicate myself [and my mother]," Fairplay told TMZ pn Tuesday.
Fairplay would not comment to the Danville Register & Bee on Wednesday.
"My response is in the TMZ article. Bye," Fairplay said via Facebook messenger.
Investigators say Fairplay and Hall took a silver necklace valued at $5,000, a leather desk chair worth $750, three bar stools valued at $900 and an end table worth $300 from a home on Ferry Road in Pittsylvania County between Oct. 7 and Oct. 11, the sheriff's office said.
Fairplay and Hall turned themselves in at the magistrate's office in Danville on Friday, Danville Police Department Lt. Richard Chivvis told the Danville Register & Bee on Tuesday.
Danville police served them warrants on behalf of the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office, Chivvis said.
Fairplay has an address in Providence, North Carolina, and Hall lives in Danville.
Fairplay is best known for his first time competing on the CBS reality competition series — back in 2003, on "Survivor: Pearl Islands" — because he staged what host Jeff Probst called the "greatest lie ever told on Survivor," according to Entertainment Weekly.
Fairplay had a friend pretend to break the news that his grandmother had died in order to get sympathy from the other competitors and win the reward. His grandmother was actually alive.
"The 'Dead Grandma' lie is still considered one of the greatest moves in the history of not just Survivor, but reality television as a whole," Fairplay recently told Entertainment Weekly. "I wanted to bring an outside element to the game and create the first reality villain. There had been 'bad guys' prior to me on reality TV, but they never sought out that personification. They claimed bad editing or creative storytelling. I embraced the role and reveled in it."
Fairplay ended up in third place and appeared on Survivor again later. Fairplay is a realtor with Hauser Realty Group in Danville.
No trial date has been scheduled.