Ahead of revealing a new home for a Kentucky family who lost everything in last summer's flooding, a Danville-based disaster relief organization is fanning out across the South to help in the wake of recent violent storms.

On Tuesday, volunteers and team members with God's Pit Crew deployed to Adamsville, Tennessee. Most of that town was destroyed in a tornado outbreak over the weekend.

“The recent tornado outbreaks across the country have been catastrophic and heartbreaking," God’s Pit Crew President Randy Johnson said in a statement. "We hurt for all those who have been impacted by these deadly storms and we are praying for them."

Crews in Tennessee will do things like cut trees, put tarps on roofs, remove debris and hand out supplies including the organization's signature Blessing Buckets.

That's a 5-gallon bucket packed with non-perishable food, hygiene items, first-aid, a Bible and a handwritten, encouraging note, according to the organization.

God's Pit Crew will stay in Adamsville through Saturday, then return home so volunteers can be with family members for Easter before re-deploying next week.

"We are so grateful to be able to deploy volunteers across the country and provide tractor-trailer loads of supplies and Blessing Buckets to help," Johnson said.

Other volunteers and team members with God's Pit Crew are still helping in Winona, Mississippi, after a deadly tornado roared through there March 24. Also, they've sent tractor-trailer loads of emergency supplies to help tornado victims in Arkansas and distributed Blessing Buckets there, according to a news release.

On Thursday, God's Pit Crew will reveal a new home built for a Letcher, Kentucky, family — only identified by the last name of Smith — who were victims of massive flooding last week. The family will get the keys to their new house in a ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday.

"We’re excited to return to eastern Kentucky to build a new home for the Smith family," Johnson said.

In just a span of two weeks — volunteers and staff members set out on March 26 — God's Pit Crew has built, furnished and decorated the new home.

Last August, teams spent several weeks in eastern Kentucky after floods destroyed communities there. They helped by clearing debris, mucking out homes, removing trees and delivering emergency supplies and Blessing Buckets.

"Our work would not be possible without our amazing volunteers and donors," Johnson said. Thank you to all who support God’s Pit Crew.”