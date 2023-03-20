A team from Danville-based God's Pit Crew left for California on Sunday to help residents impacted by the recent devastating flooding.

Members of the immediate response team traveled to Kern County, California, where they plan to stay for 10 days, according to the nonprofit disaster relief organization.

A small leadership team will help victims and train volunteers on the ground there how to respond to flooding and muck out homes, something God's Pit Crew members have experienced in abundance.

For example, volunteers responded to floods in Whitesburg, Kentucky, last July.

“This area has been hit by recording-breaking rain and snow, causing catastrophic floods," Chris Chiles, God’s Pit Crew immediate response coordinator, said of California. "We are praying for everyone impacted. We’re grateful to be able to send a team of volunteers to respond and to train local volunteers how to muck out homes."

California has been hit with 11 atmospheric rivers in a virtually nonstop series that has sparked floods and landslides, toppled trees, stranded mountain dwellers in historically deep snow and downed power lines, leaving thousands without electricity.

Last week, Orange County was added to a presidential emergency declaration for areas hard-hit by natural disasters.

About 35 out of 58 California counties are now covered by the declaration, which authorizes federal assistance to help state and local governments deal with a series of fierce winter storms.

"Thank you to everyone who helps us to provide hope, healing and restoration to hurting people in their time of need,” Chiles said.