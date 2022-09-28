Danville-based God's Pit Crew ready to respond to help hurricane victims

A Danville-based disaster relief organization is mobilizing to respond to victims of Hurricane Ian's wrath in Florida.

The Category 4 storm — just 2 mph shy of a Category 5, the most severe — was expected to storm onshore and move over Central Florida on Wednesday before emerging back over the Atlantic by late Thursday.

"Our hearts break for everyone impacted by this devastating hurricane," God’s Pit Crew President Randy Johnson said in a statement. "We are praying for them, and our volunteers and staff are ready to help."

Members with God’s Pit Crew’s were busy Wednesday making preparations to help those impacted by the monster storm.

A team was gearing up to head to Florida's hardest-hit areas to clear debris, cut and remove trees, and muck out and dry homes, according to a news release.

In addition, God's Pit Crew will send tractor-trailer loads of supplies, including water, tarps, generators and its signature Blessing Buckets. Those 5-gallon buckets are filled with emergency supplies like food, first aid, hygiene items, a Bible, and a handwritten note.

"We are thankful to the community and to everyone who supports God’s Pit Crew," Johnson said. "Thank you so much to our amazing volunteers and to our wonderful donors who make what we do possible.”

The National Hurricane Center expected Ian to turn northward on Friday and approach the northeastern Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coasts late Friday for yet another landfall.

Locally, what's left of Ian will start to impact Southside Virginia on Friday. Heavy rains are in the forecast Friday night through Sunday.

"Clearly this could evolve into a significant rainfall situation which will becoming an increasing concern after successive days of moderate to potentially heavy rainfall," forecasters with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg wrote in a Wednesday discussion.

However, a persistent northeast flow could lower dewpoints to tamp down the rainfall amounts. It'll also keep temperatures on the cool side.

"This should also greatly reduce the tornado threat and with our area being closer to the core of the remnants of Ian as opposed to the eastern outer feeder bands, the tornado threat, such as it will be, will be removed to areas east of the" Roanoke area.

To learn more about God's Pit Crew or to donate, visit godspitcrew.org.