Danville-based God's Pit Crew sends five truckloads of items, more than 100 volunteers to help tornado victims

God’s Pit Crew has delivered five tractor-trailer loads of items and sent more than 100 volunteers to help out those hit by the tornadoes that swept through Kentucky and five other states earlier this month.

Volunteers with the Danville-based charity are expected to return to Danville on Wednesday from Mayfield, Kentucky, where God’s Pit Crew has been stationed since Dec. 13, said Chief Operating Officer Brandon Nuckles.

“It’s just devastation,” Nuckles said of the havoc wreaked by the tornados.

Nearly 100 people have been confirmed dead after dozens of tornadoes tore through several states in the South and the Midwest Dec. 10-11.

The twisters caused the collapse of an Amazon factory in Illinois, killing six, and destroyed an Arkansas nursing home, where one person was killed and five critically injured. A candle manufacturing plant in Kentucky was also demolished, leaving eight dead.

In Kentucky, 78 people have been confirmed dead in what the state’s governor, Andy Beshear, described as the most destructive tornado in its history, the Associated Press reported Saturday.

“It’s unheard of,” Nuckles said Tuesday. “Everything within its path has just been destroyed — houses turned to splinters, trees uprooted.”

Assessors with God’s Pit Crew have been traveling within 20 miles in every direction from Mayfield to looking for people affected by the tornadoes, Nuckles said.

The five tractor-trailer loads of items sent have included at least 30 pallets of “blessing buckets,” with each pallet containing 48 — or at least 1,440 blessing buckets. The blessing buckets include 26 essential items including food, water, hygienic products, first aid kits, paper products, a hot meal, a towel, a Bible and a note with words of encouragement, Nuckles said.

In addition, volunteers have been putting tarp over roofs of damaged homes, removing trees and clearing lots and driveways for residents, proving help for numerous families.

“At least 100 families’ houses have been impacted [by the assistance],” Nuckles said.

God’s Pit Crew had more than 100 volunteers in the area around Mayfield at one point, but about 80 are there now, he said.

Of the five loads of items delivered, one went to Arkansas, another state affected by the tornadoes.

“The sights that our volunteers are seeing in Kentucky are heartbreaking and devastating,” a Dec. 17 Facebook update from God’s Pit Crew states. “The destruction is miles wide, but in Mayfield, amidst all the rubble, is a wonderful spirit of HOPE. Our teams are working tirelessly cutting trees, moving debris, and delivering hope.”

The group reported having sent and preparing to send a load of relief supplies to Dawson Springs, Kentucky, which was supposed to arrive on Saturday, according to the Dec. 17 post.

Another load of relief supplies was slated to be delivered for distribution in Trumann, Arkansas, on Sunday, according to the group’s update. A tractor-trailer load was also on its way to Bowling Green, Kentucky, and two loads had already been distributed in Trumann, Arkansas, and two more in Mayfield, the post states.

“Please continue to pray for the victims of these devastating tornadoes, our volunteer truck drivers delivering these loads, as well as our teams who are working hard in the destruction zone to bring hope,” the post states.

After the volunteers return home, God’s Pit Crew will reassess whether to return to the tornado-ravaged areas, Nuckles said.

Other assistance the group has provided this year includes responding to Hurricane Ida in Louisiana, where they rebuilt a church in Lake Charles.

The group also helped out in Cleveland, Tennessee, following a tornado, and in Canton, North Carolina, after flooding.

Anyone interested in donating to God’s Pit Crew or volunteering with the group, can visit godspitcrew.org.

