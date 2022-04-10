Danville-based program to connect school system, community in need of tutors

A local tutorial program is looking for a few good tutors.

The Danville Church & Tutorial Program, formerly known as the Danville Church-based Tutorial program, has received a grant that will allow the organization to pay tutors up to $50 an hour.

“We’ve been in existence for 26 years and we’ve really blown up now,” said Kenneth Lewis, executive director. “God has blessed us.”

The organization received an Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief grant which will enable it to partner with Danville Public Schools for after-school tutoring at sites throughout the city for children who need to catch up in their school work.

The fund gives local education agencies grants to address the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on K-12 students.

The grant will provide $536,000 over the next three years.

“The idea is to connect the school system with the community and mend that gap,” Lewis explained.

The tutors in the Danville program have formerly been volunteers, but now there is money to pay them.

“Our weekly tutoring program can now pay $20 an hour for tutors with a two-year degree and $30 for those with a four-year degree. On the weekends and for our special programs, teachers and others with a four-year degree can make $50 an hour,” Frazier said.

Sites

The organization also is looking for new sites and organizations to become its partners.

“Before COVID we were serving 558 students in 42 tutorial sites,” said Shakeva Frazier, assistant director. “Currently we have 30 tutorial sites serving approximately 330 students. We have served over 7,000 students over last 25 years. Our goal is to have 75 centers.”

She said the tutoring program will come to a site, install a computer lab, do the necessary training and provide the site with a budget. The core model is that each center has a coordinator and assistant coordinator along with four tutors.

The organization also has sites in Pittsylvania County, but the latest grant is specific to the city schools.

Main funding for the tutorial group usually comes from grants and fundraising with United Way and the Danville Regional Foundation being the most consistent sources of grants, Lewis said.

Pandemic

Frazier said during the pandemic the program found a way to work online, first totally virtual and then with limited attendance.

But there are still 20 sites that have not opened back up again, many of them in churches that are still only virtual, she said.

“We try to put centers in locations where children are, such as housing developments,” Lewis said. “Then about 30% of the sites provide transportation.”

He explained the children come to the centers, have a snack and devotion and then work on their homework. There also are smaller groups for remediation and computer programs if the children do not have specific homework.

“Probably 75% of our students are elementary school and another 15% middle school who working at or below their grade level,” he said.

Success for the students is measured through grades, attendance and behavior, Frazier explained.

“Students who attend our centers will raise their math and reading grade at least one or two grades,” she said.

Other programs

The organization also has many other programs and partnerships.

Project Graduation pays high school students with an A or B in math and English a stipend to tutor. The students also receive a laptop and a financial credit to use in college.

A Make It Happen grant from the Danville Regional Foundation provided a part-time STEM coordinator and funded eight aeroponic gardens at the tutoring sites. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

The 1 Dream One Team also is a partnership between the tutorial program and My Brother's Keeper (3 E-Boyz), a foundation headed by Trey, Terrell and Tremaine Edmunds, sons of Ferrell and Felicia Edmunds and players in the NFL.

The tutoring organization also gives students scholarships during the summer for programs at the Institute for Advanced Learning & Research, Danville Parks and Recreation, 4-H camps and sports camps. There also are summer programs at the tutoring sites with a focus on reading and STEM.

To apply

To apply to become a tutor, contact either Lewis at lewisk1002@gmail.com or Frazier at sqfrazier@aumail.averett.edu for an application. A background check will be required.

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com.