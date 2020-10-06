Danville begins collecting loose leaves

Leaves are beginning an annual descent and the city of Danville is starting to collect the colorful and crispy foliage from residential neighborhoods.

Using what amounts to huge vacuum machines, public works crews are picking up loose leaves raked or blown to the curb by residents. The leaves are generally collected the same day as trash service as the volume of leaves allows, according to a city news release.

However, a host of issues may impact when the leaves are collected including timing of the first first, rainfall or even an early snow.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition raking or blowing the leaves to the curb, residents also may bag the leaves. The Danville Public Work's administrative office at 998 South Boston Road offers free biodegradable bags.

The city offers tips to help with the collection including:

rake loose leaves in a pile to the curb or in front of the property line;

don't mix sticks, limbs, brush, bottles, rocks or other debris in a leaf pile;

the leave pile should be no more than 4 feet from the paved road;

park vehicles away from the leaf pile; and

don't place the leaf pile behind poles, mailboxes, fire hydrants and guardrails.

For more information call public works at (434) 799-5245.