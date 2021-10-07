Danville begins loose-leaf collection

As leaves start to fall, Danville Public Works crews are beginning the yearly tradition of picking up the the piles in residential neighborhoods.
Residents may blow leaves to the curb or property line for crews to collect through Jan. 31. Workers normally pick up the leaves on the same day trash is collected.
About 2,500 tons of leaves are collected each year in the city, a news release stated.
The city reminds residents to follow these steps:
- Rake loose leaves in a pile to the curb or in front of the property line. Make sure the leaf pile is within reach of the vacuum machine from the paved roadway (no more than 4 feet).
- Rake loose leaves any time before collection day. Do not rake leaves on the scheduled collection day and expect to have them collected that day. The crew may have already passed through the area.
- Do not mix loose leaves with sticks, limbs, brush, bottles, rocks or other solid objects.
- Park vehicles away from the leaf pile. The city’s vacuum equipment uses truck-and-trailer combinations, requiring ample space to reach the leaf pile.
- Do not block storm gutters or ditches.
- Do not place the leaf pile behind poles, mailboxes, fire hydrants and guardrails.
- Do not place the leaf pile in ditches below grade level.
- Avoid, if possible, placing loose leaves on top of water meters, gas meters, manholes or sidewalks.
Residents also may bag leaves. Free biodegradable bags are available at the Public Works Administrative Office at 998 South Boston Road.
Just like trash collections, bagged leaves should not be placed out sooner than the evening before regular pick-up.
For more information, call Danville Public Works at 434-799-5245 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.