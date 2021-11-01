Danville boy reunited with teddy bear after stuffed companion flies around for a weekend

“Then we came back from a baseball game on Tuesday the 19th, and the box was there,” said Austin’s dad, Brian.

“Teddy was happy to be home, but he was tired,” said Austin.

Teddy has been with Austin since a week before his brother, Ethan, was born.

Austin spied him in the crib waiting for Ethan’s arrival, claimed ownership of him and Teddy has been close by ever since.

“As soon as he gets home from school, Teddy is with him,” Chelsea said. “Teddy goes everywhere.”

She said that Austin had to sleep with her the weekend Teddy was gone, and “it was a long weekend.”

“Teddy will never leave his sight again,” she said.

Brown said that people frequently leave items on the plane and she always tried to return them to the owners.

“Men are especially bad about leaving wallets because they take them out of their back pockets and put them in the seat pocket, but those are claimed pretty quickly,” she said. “And I could tell Teddy was well-loved.”

She was asked multiple times about “the bear in her bag” and got to tell his story.