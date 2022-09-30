Danville brother, sister come forward to claim $1 million lottery prize

Two Danville siblings have come forward to collect $1 million from the Sept. 20 Mega Millions drawing.

Jesse Perkins and Mary Crider said they play the lottery when the jackpot gets higher than $200 million. When they bought tickets for the Sept. 20 drawing, one had the first five winning numbers and only missed the top prize estimated at $277 million by one number.

That translated into the $1 million payday.

“He told me we won, and I said, ‘Come on, it’s not April Fools Day,” Crider told Virginia Lottery officials as they claimed their prize recently.

“I had to look at the ticket a couple of times because I couldn’t believe it,” Perkins added.

The ticket was sold at the Sunrise 6 on Franklin Turnpike, and the store will receive a $10,000 bonus from the lottery, a news release stated.

A day after the $1 million winning ticket was announced, Sunrise 6 store owner Brahim Ouaami said he hoped the ticket’s sale would attract more customers.

He also hoped the winner was one of his regular customers.

The couple used what's known as Easy Pick and allowed a computer to randomly select the numbers. The winning ticket was one of just two nationwide to snag the $1 million prize.

Perkins said he has no immediate plans for his half of the winnings, except to donate to his favorite charities, according to the lottery release. Crider said she hopes to travel.

Danville received more than $8.8 million in lottery funds for K-12 education last fiscal year, the lottery reported.

Mega Millions drawings are held at 11 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday. They are livestreamed www.valottery.com. Odds of winning the $1 million prize in Mega Millions are 1 in 12.6 million according to lottery officials.