Danville cadets take part in Wreaths Across America

Civil Air Patrol’s Danville Squadron joined other local veterans at Danville National Cemetery on Lee Street to honor and remember veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice by giving their lives for their country.

The cemetery is the final resting place of soldiers — and some of their wives — going back to 1867.

As cadets and other participants lay wreaths on the graves, they quietly say the name of the soldiers as a way of keeping the soldier’s memory alive. Participants often see “the coins,” a tradition going back to the days of roman soldiers. The denomination of the coins signifies whether the person leaving the coin knew the deceased, trained with them, fought with them or were there when the soldier died.

Wreaths Across America started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made for us to live freely.

This year, there were more than 3,100 participating locations placing wreaths with more than 2 million volunteers coming together.

“We are forever grateful for the thousands of supporters who dedicate their time and effort to fulfilling our mission all year long,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “These individuals and their communities know the value of remembering the fallen, honoring those who currently serve and teaching the next generation about the sacrifices made for our freedom every day, and without their continued support, Wreaths Across America would not exist.”

For more information, to donate or to sign up to volunteer, visit https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/vawncw.