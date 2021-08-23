Danville casino project to exceed $500 million, could add 200 more hotel rooms

Multiple restaurant venues, and a brew pub and sports bar will also be part of the resort, said Schlang, who also mentioned celebrity chefs such as Gordon Ramsey.

Also, “there will also be a Starbucks in there somewhere,” he said of the casino project.

There will also be an outdoor pool area and a parking garage with 1,200 spaces, Schlang added. Other features could include fire pits, hot tubs, a spa and a VIP area, he said.

A common design element will be red brick, with tonal colors and lighter elements, as well, Schlang said.

The conceptual design for the project is complete, with work currently being done on schematic designs that include figuring out where pieces of the project fit together, Livingston said.

“The architecture is on track in blending Caesars with the rich history of the community,” he said.

Permitting for the project should be complete by the middle of November, Livingston said.

Residents wondering whether any work is being done on the project can expect to see activity in the near future, he said.

“You’re going to see a lot of heavier activity sooner rather than later,” Livingston said.