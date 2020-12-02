Danville City Council will proceed with caution in spending $15 million from Caesars

The city of Danville can expect that $15 million up-front payment from Caesars Virginia LLC to arrive next week.

Danville City Council heard that news Tuesday night when members had a first reading on a budget appropriation ordinance accepting the money from Caesars. Final approval will be at council's meeting on Dec. 15.

And instead of voting on how to spend that $15 million all at once, council members want to consider individual expenses as they arise.

They've already approved about $5.9 million to go toward the $17 million cost of a new police station in the former Dan River Inc. executive building off Memorial Drive.

During council's regular meeting Tuesday night, member Lee Vogler expressed concerns about spending what remains of the $15 million all at once and said he would not vote on the agenda item in its current form.

"I don't necessarily want to just lump all this in and spend it without some kind of formal vote," Vogler said. "I've got hesitation about just signing off."

He proposed requiring discussion and the council's approval of individual expenditures on a case-by-case basis.

Other members of the council agreed they needed to consider the spending carefully.