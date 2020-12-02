Danville City Council will proceed with caution in spending $15 million from Caesars

The city of Danville can expect that $15 million up-front payment from Caesars Virginia LLC to arrive next week.
Danville City Council heard that news Tuesday night when members had a first reading on a budget appropriation ordinance accepting the money from Caesars. Final approval will be at council's meeting on Dec. 15.
And instead of voting on how to spend that $15 million all at once, council members want to consider individual expenses as they arise.
They've already approved about $5.9 million to go toward the $17 million cost of a new police station in the former Dan River Inc. executive building off Memorial Drive.
During council's regular meeting Tuesday night, member Lee Vogler expressed concerns about spending what remains of the $15 million all at once and said he would not vote on the agenda item in its current form.
"I don't necessarily want to just lump all this in and spend it without some kind of formal vote," Vogler said. "I've got hesitation about just signing off."
He proposed requiring discussion and the council's approval of individual expenditures on a case-by-case basis.
Other members of the council agreed they needed to consider the spending carefully.
"I hope we're not too anxious to spend this money without having a real good plan that the general public will have a comment on," council member Sherman Saunders said.
Madison Whittle said residents didn't believe they had enough input on how to approach the police station project.
The $5.9 million for the police station pays toward tenant up-fits for the new construction and sets aside two years’ totals of lease/purchase payments. Tuesday night's agenda item specified taking $2.9 million of that for a down payment.
Vice Mayor Gary Miller said he agreed that the city must be careful about how it spend the remaining $9.1 million.
"At the end of the day, the citizens are going to hold the City Council responsible for spending this money," Miller said. "The buck stops here."
The city will only have one chance to use the $15 million, council member James Buckner said.
"This is a one-time shot, so these should be one-time expenditures," Buckner said, pointing out infrastructure improvement needed at the city's entrances and exits.
Said Mayor Alonzo Jones: "This is a new venture for us."
City Council would determine how to spend the money remaining in the fund through resolutions authorizing those expenditures on a case-by-case basis in the future, City Attorney Clarke Whitfield said.
Casino progress
As for the casino project itself, Caesars Virginia has begun the process of selecting an architect for an in-depth design of its Caesars Virginia project slated to open in Danville in 2023.
Steven Gould, an attorney with Byrnes Gould Law in Danville representing Caesars, provided a timeline to council for development of the project through 2023.
"This is a project our entire community will be able to be proud of," he said.
A manager will be selected for the Schoolfield property next year, Gould said, and a contractor should be selected in the second or third quarter, with a groundbreaking in the fourth quarter of 2021, Gould said.
In addition, conversations with educational partners to establish a framework for workforce training programs will begin next year, Gould said.
Hiring for Caesars should start in the fourth quarter of 2022 or first quarter of 2023. Construction should be complete in the second or third quarter of 2023, with the casino opening in the third or fourth quarter, Gould said.
"We want to open as soon as we can," Gould said.
New marketing plan
City Council also voted to designate the Danville Office of Economic Development as the designated marketing organization for Danville and Pittsylvania County, replacing the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce. The chamber had requested that the Virginia Tourism Corporation relinquish its role as the designated marketing organization.
"Since the vast majority of hospitality-related businesses [hotels, restaurants, shopping] in our region are located in the city of Danville, staff believes it makes sense for Danville to take the lead in marketing tourism," Danville Economic Director Corrie Teague Bobe wrote in a letter to the council.
