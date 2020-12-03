Danville City Jail no longer has COVID-19 outbreak

About two months after a COVID-19 outbreak at the Danville City Jail infected 100 people and hospitalized four staff members, the jail is back to normal.

"We're functioning as we were," Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul said Thursday.

All of the jail's staff is back to work after four were hospitalized and a third of sworn officers were out of work because of infection or having to be quarantined, he said.

There has been no outbreak since the latter part of October, Mondul said. However, one inmate tested positive on Oct. 28 and another inmate tested positive on Nov. 19, he said. There have been no infections reported at the facility since and no "serious sicknesses" since the end of the outbreak.

"We haven't had any issues in four or five weeks," Mondul said.

Having a nurse and a doctor who previously worked at facilities that experienced outbreaks has helped, Mondul said.

"We have a great team," he said.

The jail is taking temperatures of everyone who enters the facility and testing every new inmate, he said.