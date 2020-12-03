Danville City Jail no longer has COVID-19 outbreak

About two months after a COVID-19 outbreak at the Danville City Jail infected 100 people and hospitalized four staff members, the jail is back to normal.
"We're functioning as we were," Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul said Thursday.
All of the jail's staff is back to work after four were hospitalized and a third of sworn officers were out of work because of infection or having to be quarantined, he said.
There has been no outbreak since the latter part of October, Mondul said. However, one inmate tested positive on Oct. 28 and another inmate tested positive on Nov. 19, he said. There have been no infections reported at the facility since and no "serious sicknesses" since the end of the outbreak.
"We haven't had any issues in four or five weeks," Mondul said.
Having a nurse and a doctor who previously worked at facilities that experienced outbreaks has helped, Mondul said.
"We have a great team," he said.
The jail is taking temperatures of everyone who enters the facility and testing every new inmate, he said.
Everyone who enters the courtroom must wear a mask, inmates are provided masks, and cleaning and disinfection are routine, Mondul said.
In early October, 87 inmates and 13 staff members at the jail had tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The outbreak began Sept. 28, when an inmate showed signs of COVID-19, which was confirmed two days later by a test. That number grew quickly to 50, and jail-wide testing got underway soon thereafter.
Before the outbreak, neither jail employees nor inmates were required to wear face coverings.
All of the housing units were under quarantine at the time except for one area used for taking in new inmates.
The outbreak occurred at the main jail, located below the courthouse in Danville, which holds the majority of the inmates. Both men and women are housed separately there. There’s also a jail annex in the same building as the Adult Detention Center — commonly known as the City Farm — that houses only women.
According to the latest figures as of Thursday morning from the Virginia Health Department, there were 1,677 cases of COVID in Danville, with 51 deaths. There were 1,838 cases and 24 deaths in Pittsylvania County.
