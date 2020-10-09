Danville City Jail's cases of COVID-19 climb to 100

The cases of COVID-19 at the Danville City Jail have now reached 100.
Sheriff Mike Mondul reported Friday that there are now 87 inmates and 13 staff members who have tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
That's up from 73/10 he had reported on Wednesday in a facility long known to be crowded and cramped.
"There are still no serious COVID-related illnesses among inmates or staff," Mondul wrote in the email. "My hope is that it stays that way."
He said the fluctuating number of inmates was at 253 as of Friday, but that 227 inmates and 30 staff members had been tested. Another 23 inmates had refused to be tested, his email showed.
The good news is that 140 inmates and 13 staff members tested negative. Mondul said eaerlier this week that he had tested negative.
"Some are still pending," Mondul wrote. "Also, we have five new recruits at the academy and five vacancies."
The outbreak began Sept. 28, when an inmate showed signs of COVID-19, which was confirmed two days later by a test. That number grew quickly to 50 and jail-wide testing got underway on Tuesday.
The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District working with the jail “as we do with all facilities that are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks,” Robert Parker, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health, said earlier this week.
All of the housing units are under quarantine except for one area used for taking in new inmates, and Mondul said on Wednesday that quarantine would stay in effect until officials “understand the scope of the issue.”
The outbreak occurred at the main jail, located below the courthouse in Danville, which holds the majority of the inmates. Both men and women are housed separately there. There’s also a jail annex in the same building as the Adult Detention Center — commonly known as the City Farm — that houses only women. That facility has yet to be tested but should be next in line.
The outbreak in the jail is not yet showing up in VDH's data.
The report shows 17 outbreaks in the health district-- as had been the case on Thursday -- but there was one additional case, the 357th.
The only outbreak at a correctional facility was added over the summer when Green Rock Correctional Center reported a total of 96 inmates infected with COVID-19.
The majority of outbreaks have occurred in congregate settings, a classification by the health department that can include businesses, churches and even day care centers.
2 more deaths
There were two more deaths in the district that were reported Friday.
Danville's case load grew by only 10 on Friday, to 1,012, based on the VDH's data. Pittsylvania County was up by 12 to 1,128. Death toll in the district is 47, and 164 have been hospitalized.
VDH tracks cases by a person's place of residence and provides little details about those deaths. Deaths also trail cases in reporting because death certificates are verified before the deaths are added to the database.
Virginia’s COVID-19 caseload increased to 156,649. There have been 3,344 statewide deaths from the illness, up by 16 since Thursday.
Register & Bee staff writer Charles Wilborn contributed to this report.
