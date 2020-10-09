Danville City Jail's cases of COVID-19 climb to 100

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District working with the jail “as we do with all facilities that are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks,” Robert Parker, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health, said earlier this week.

All of the housing units are under quarantine except for one area used for taking in new inmates, and Mondul said on Wednesday that quarantine would stay in effect until officials “understand the scope of the issue.”

The outbreak occurred at the main jail, located below the courthouse in Danville, which holds the majority of the inmates. Both men and women are housed separately there. There’s also a jail annex in the same building as the Adult Detention Center — commonly known as the City Farm — that houses only women. That facility has yet to be tested but should be next in line.

The outbreak in the jail is not yet showing up in VDH's data.

The report shows 17 outbreaks in the health district-- as had been the case on Thursday -- but there was one additional case, the 357th.

The only outbreak at a correctional facility was added over the summer when Green Rock Correctional Center reported a total of 96 inmates infected with COVID-19.