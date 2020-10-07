Danville city offices closed for Columbus Day

Danville's Municipal Building and all other city government offices will be closed on Monday for Columbus Day.
Also, the public library and the James F. Ingram Justice Center (courthouse) will be closed.
However, Danville Transit will operate, and household trash and yard waste will be collected on Monday as regularly scheduled.
Danville Regional Airport will be open.
Government offices, the library, and courthouse will reopen on Tuesday.
