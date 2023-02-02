The Danville Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol seniors — members 18 and above — and cadets — 12-18 — recently completed a weekend of intense, but enjoyable, air and ground search and rescue training in the area.

Danville Regional Airport, various local parks and other locations around the region were locations where airplanes and ground teams used visual searches and electronic equipment as they located “missing” targets in Danville and Pittsylvania County as part of a “SAREX” (Search and Rescue Exercise).

Members — all local volunteers — practiced their existing skills or trained for new ones. In the airplanes, they practiced or trained for positions like mission observer, where members trained or practiced sitting up front beside the pilot and ran the mission. The mission observer makes sure the pilot is flying to the correct location, uses the radio to stay in touch with and guide the ground team, gives status checks to mission base, and uses electronic search instruments to help locate targets on the ground.

In the back seat of the airplane, senior members trained for the position of mission scanner — conducting visual searches and making notes on a map — and airborne photographer, taking photographs to be critiqued upon landing. These members find learning to take pictures in a moving aircraft a challenging and enjoyable skill.

The ground teams, mostly cadets supervised by trained senior instructors, used various navigation aids (maps, GPS equipment and electronic receivers) to locate targets on the ground. Cadets also learned how to lie on the ground in the shape of letters that have a meaning to observers flying a drone or in an airplane. The cadets learn teamwork and focus while training for a life-saving skill.

On the ground, the communications team trained new seniors and cadets in the art of “radio-speak” as they practice learning the unique terminology and phrasing used in an intense situation where time is critical and someone’s survival depends on how quickly they are located. Mission base, the heart of the operation, also is on the ground monitoring and supervising the mission.

Danville Squadron participated with Civil Air Patrol squadrons from Roanoke, Lynchburg and other cities, and other air and ground teams trained in other Virginia cities in “Group One,” the Civil Air Patrol designation for the region.